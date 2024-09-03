Liberia News : LTA Commissioners Troubled By Huge Salary Revelation

By Washington Tumay Watson

Liberia-Commissioners of the Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA) are troubled and in hot water with the public in light of leaked information concerning their take home salary and allowances said to be $15,000 per person, but Acting Commissioner Clarence Massaquoi fights back with clarification.

The alarming information that such a huge sum of money is being paid each member of the LTA in a biting economy where the government is struggling to cater to major priority areas has been received with disappointment by the public and regarded in some quarters as a misplacement and miscarriage of the Rescue Agenda on which the government came to power.

According to the contested information emanating from the LTA, each of the acting commissioners is receiving a salary of $7,861 for transportation, $1500 for housing allowance, $1,200 for generator gasoline, $3,622 for operational gasoline, $966 for communication and $300 for scratch card.

But Acting LTA Commissioner Clearance Massaquoi Monday told OK FM that the Commission will officially respond to such information, but at the same time said such a piece of information hurts and character assassinating.

Massaquoi, a former Lofa County District three who strongly supported the Rescue Mission, said the entity operates on departments’ basis.

According to him, upon taking over the LTA as acting commissioners, they have been focused on gathering the facts before coming out to the public to provide factual information, adding that such information to the public concerning their benefits is untrue.

“No one will use the LTA to bring the government’s image to public disrepute,” he said, in an attempt to demystify the troubling report of salary and benefits bonanza.

He pledged as Acting Chairman of the LTA, to do all in his power to provide the rightful information to the public about such misinformation.

Massaquoi also promised to make their salaries and benefits available to the public very soon for the sake of transparency and accountability.