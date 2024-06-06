Liberia News: LRRRC BOSS LIES

Monrovia-The Liberia Refugees Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC) has distanced itself from false statistics provided by the entity’s Executive Director about the number of Liberians repatriated from Ghana.

The entity acknowledged that its Executive Director Patrick Worzie lied about the status of those recently repatriated from Ghana.

Director Patrick Worzie reportedly told a May 28, 2024 MICAT news conference that 90 percent of those recently repatriated from Ghana were into drugs, a statement the Institution says went too far from reality.

The institution correction follows a thorough screening and validation of the joint cluster of the Minister of Health and Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency of former Liberian refugees.

In communication of June 5, 2024, it said the screening of former Liberian refugees established that the number of returnees who are drug users is below fifty persons; seventeen women and twenty men contrary to its head’s recent account.

“Executive Director Worzie was misinformed by the statisticians. It said,” the statement said, and at the same time apologized for the misinformation that was provided to the public on the percentage released at the government’s National Platform..

As a government-leading agency responsible for the repatriation of Liberians from foreign nations, LRRRC reaffirms its commitment to providing the public with accurate information surrounding the repatriation process.