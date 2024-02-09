Liberia News: LPRC, Importers Assoc. To Foster Petroleum Partnership

Monrovia-Feb-9-TNR: The Managing Director of Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC), Amos Tweh and the Petroleum Importers Association has concluded a day-long meeting aimed at fostering collaboration and strengthen partnerships within the petroleum industry.

The gathering, held on February 7, 2024, at the Company’s Bushrod Island headquarters showcased the commitment of both institutions to the growth and sustainability of Liberia’s petroleum sector.

According to a release, it focuses on key industry trends, regulatory updates, and strategies to enhance efficiency in the supply chain of Petroleum and Petroleum-related products.

Mr. Tweh emphasized the importance of unity and cooperation among stakeholders within the association added that it provided a platform for open dialogue, enabling participants to exchange insights, address concerns, and explore avenues for collective growth.

The Managing Director of the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company expressed optimism about positive outcomes thus foreseeing strengthened relationships that will ultimately benefit the entire nation.

Director Tweh and the Petroleum Importers Association during the meeting committed to working hand in hand to contribute to the economic prosperity of the nation.

At the same time, Amos Tweh is therefore calling on all importers who have outstanding arrears with the company to ensure they are fully settled to help propel the implementation of the country’s development agenda.

“This leadership will strive to provide the enabling environment for your businesses to thrive, but you too have to be committed to ensuring you settle your obligations with the LPRC in the coming weeks,”. He noted.

As Liberia continues to develop its energy infrastructure, such collaborative efforts play a pivotal role in ensuring a stable and reliable supply of petroleum products.