Liberia News: Lofa Senator Describes Security Budget as Mere Joke

Monrovia-Lofa County Senator Momo Cyrus has described as mere joke this year’s budgetary allotment for security, thus highlighting the challenge Liberia’s Security sector is faced with and the need for urgent attention.

Senator Cyrus, Chair of Defense, National Security and intelligence Committee at the Senate, underscored the importance of security as the first line of contact that needs to be supported fully.

Compared to countries around the West African Region, he said Liberia has the lowest budget for Security.

“I don’t understand why we support security, especially in the national budget; but I believe now is the time to elevate the debate,” said.

Among other things, Senator Cyrus bemoaned the current dilapidated state of the National Police Training Academy in Paynesville as shameful.

“How do you expect good training as well as officers to come from said bad facility,” he rhetorically asked.

According to him, it is high time more money is provided to improve the infrastructure at the Training Academy so as to adequately develop the capacity of officers of the LNP.

Training he stated is key and is essential to provide more and updated training for the police in order to get them up to speed with modern day policing.

“I am emphasizing Police because, in most cases, they are the first line of contact with the people as such more needs to be done for them “, he stressed.

In a drive to make some swift interventions, Senator Cyrus said upon their return after their break, the Committee he chairs will conduct hearings with the spending entities first as well as the Ministry of Financial and Development Planning to see the need to help look at the issues and find a way in addressing the limited and/or inadequate budget allotment to national security institutions.

Meanwhile, he said there are no doubts that a well-supported security sector will be robust and work tirelessly in protecting the nation and its people.