MONROVIA-The Liberia National Red Cross Society has intensified its efforts in addressing the constant wave of floods and other disasters through the anticipatory action capacity building for stakeholders of the various partners in the sector.

Speaking at the close of a two-day training in Monrovia that commenced on July 2 to 3rd, the head of Program at the Liberian Red Cross, Christopher Johnson, indicated that the anticipatory action is an approach that is used by global organizations that including development and humanitarian in disaster risk management to reduce the impact and magnitude of emergency response.

According to him, it is intended for the actors to take action before the disaster occurs through early warning sounds and alerts, and forecasts on whether information to vulnerable communities, stressing that those communities will take actions to prevent great losses when it comes to the impact of disasters.

“The Liberian Red Cross in this contest is working with different partners, nationally and internationally, with our partners to bring in support to the national society and coordinate with our partners for effective preparedness for response, so we have been working through the early warning initiative that was launched in April 2024 ‘’ he indicated.

The LNRCS head of Programs further disclosed that the Liberian Red Cross is implementing pillar four of the early waring initiative stressing that part of the Red Cross climate initiative engaged into the anticipatory action were in April of this year, there was a study done by the Liberian Red Cross supported by the Swedish Red Cross (SRC), the Red Cross and Red Crescent Climate center indicating that the report has been release by the consultant that prompted such a training due to the outcome from the study.

Also speaking was the Director of Meteorology at the Ministry of Transport, Albert Sherman disclosed that the Ministry, through the Meteorology Department, had been collaborating with the Liberian Red Cross in the areas of early warning and disaster preparedness.

“We are working in collaboration with the Red Cross in making a show that our forecast is used to forecast the weather that will enhance their work; they are providing relief for flood victims, and we are providing the weather forecast for the general public,” he said

Sherman further asserted that the Ministry of Transport and the Liberian Red Cross will shortly enter into an MOU that will strengthen the partnership in providing support through the Red Cross to ensure that they provide forecasts effectively.

Also highlighting the significance of the collaboration, the Director for Emergency Response Service Division at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Adolphus Yelah, asserted that disaster management in Liberia is a collaborative effort concerning disasters that includes the humanitarian component.

He said that with such collaboration with the various ministries and agencies, and organizations, emphasizing that when there is a disaster, there will be a better response that will reduce the negative impact of a disaster that may occur.

Dr. Yelah noted that early preparation is key in preventing disaster, with the involvement of the public, which includes awareness.

