Liberia News: LNP Women And Children Wants Gender Mainstreaming In War, Economic Crimes Court Establishment

Monrovia-Chief of Gender Affairs Section of the Liberia National Police (LNP) Teta Wilson has stressed the paramount need to mainstream gender in the establishment of war and economic crimes court and the anti-corruption court in Liberia respectively.

Speaking at a one-day Gender equality dialogue, Assistant Commissioner Wilson said women inclusion into the process is essential, especially so when they are the most victims of the crimes committed during the civil war.

“There is a need for women’s full participation in the process and the need for Gender Mainstreaming in such exercise can’t be overemphasized, ” she added.

According to her, women’s inclusion will be a great help to the process, stating that with their full involvement justice will be served.

She further pointed out that justice is the center for genuine reconciliation, adding that the “Court will compliment truth telling, helping the nation heal while ensuring that those responsible for the crisis will face the consequences for their action and will not be rewarded politically.”

Madam Wilson, who is passionate about seeing women full participation into the process, also named seven key reasons for said purpose.

She named one of the reasons as justice which she pointed out needs to be served to the victims, many of whom are women and girls.

At the same time she stated that the exercise will help end the culture of impunity where people will not always go scout free but will be held accountable for their actions.

Moreover, she re-emphasized the need for the strengthening of the rule of law which she said is very pivotal to the process.

According to her, the process with women’s participation will serve as a deterrent for future crimes.

“When people are made to account for their actions, it will serve as a warning to would-be crimes violators”, she noted.

Madam Wilson said those who played parts in various crimes need to pay for their actions, adding that such economic recovery is essential.

At the same time, she calls for genuine healing and reconciliation which she said is the cornerstone to the entire process.

Madam Wilson used the occasion to reaffirm the LNP’s commitment to providing professional and quality service across the Country for the betterment of the society.