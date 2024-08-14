Liberia News: LNP Officers Deployed In Troubled South Sudan

Liberia, despite biting economic challenges, continue to stand with troubled and war ravaged countries, helping to provide a suitable security space citizens can make use of to meet their daily needs.

Though not as its neighbor Sudan that is presently engulfed in an inferno of war between two opposing armies, South Sudan remains a fragile state in terms of security, and Liberia through the Liberia National Police (LNP) is working with other nationals to instill law and order.

A team of LNP officers including Lewis Chede, Francis Tarwin, Bangaly Saysay, Mercy Tamba and Jesse Towouh are currently deployed there as part of the United Nations peacekeeping mission to South Sudan.

The officers departed the country Monday following a special ceremony presided over by Inspector General Gregory Coleman and charged the officers to uphold the highest standards of community policing during their mission.

IG Coleman told the officers: “Your duty in South Sudan is not just to maintain peace but also to represent Liberia and our police force with dignity.”

He said their deployment is a testament to the ethical standards the police force uphold, noting that he is optimistic that they make Liberia proud.

IG Coleman also stressed that taking part in peacekeeping missions enhances the international reputation of the LNP, while at the same time underscored the professionalism and integrity of its officers.

According to him, the mandates of some of the officers currently serving in South Sudan have been extended until February of next year.

However, the concerned deployed officers thanked their bosses for the opportunity to serve on the international stage, noting: “We are honored to represent Liberia in this peacekeeping mission.”

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Lewis Chede said they will do everything to adhere to the highest ethical standards and work tirelessly to bring pride to our country. “We thank the LNP leadership for this preferment and promise to conduct ourselves according to the best ethical standards,” he said. They also pledged to do their utmost best to contribute positively to the mission in South Sudan.