Liberia News: LNP Arrests Journalist, Clarifies Claims Made by Officer Jabateh

Liberia-The Liberia National Police (LNP) said its attention has been drawn to claims made by one of its officers, Inspector Morhafee M. Jabateh, alleging abandonment via a social media podcast from India.

The LNP clarified that Inspector Jabateh sustained severe burn injuries as a result of a gas tanker explosion in Totota, Bong County, on December 26, 2023.

“Following the incident, he was promptly transferred from Bong County to the 14th Military Hospital on May 25, 2024, after a visit by the Inspector General of Police, Hon. Gregory O.W. Coleman.,” the statement said.

The LNP also stated: “At the 14th Military Hospital, the total bill accumulated was USD5,645.00. This amount accounted for OPD REG/ER-REG, laboratory, medication, café.”

At the same time, the LNP has announced the arrest of Kwatekeh Radio journalist Nana Gyamfi for Illegal firearm possession

Journalist Gyamfi, 28, was arrested on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at Kwatekeh Radio Station located on the Capital By-pass in Monrovia following a tip-off.

The firearm was discovered in his bag at Kwatekeh Radio Station, where he has been employed for barely two weeks.

In his statement, Mr. Gyamfi claimed that he obtained the firearm from an unidentified man in the Johnsonville community, where he resides. He stated that he carries the gun for his protection while commuting to work.

The suspect is currently in custody at the LNP Headquarters undergoing investigation.

The LNP remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens and will continue to enforce the laws of Liberia without fear or favor. We urge the public to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.