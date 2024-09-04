Liberia News: LNP Arrests Journalist, Clarifies Claims Made by Officer Jabateh

By Wilson

Liberia-The Liberia National Police (LNP) said its attention has been drawn to claims made by one of its officers, Inspector Morhafee M. Jabateh, alleging abandonment via a social media podcast from India.

The LNP clarified that Inspector Jabateh sustained severe burn injuries as a result of a gas tanker explosion in Totota, Bong County, on December 26, 2023.

“Following the incident, he was promptly transferred from Bong County to the 14th Military Hospital on May 25, 2024, after a visit by the Inspector General of Police, Hon. Gregory O.W. Coleman.,” the statement said.

The LNP also stated: “At the 14th Military Hospital, the total bill accumulated was USD5,645.00. This amount accounted for OPD REG/ER-REG, laboratory, medication, café.”

At the same time, the LNP has announced the arrest of Kwatekeh Radio journalist Nana Gyamfi for Illegal firearm possession

Journalist Gyamfi, 28, was arrested on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at Kwatekeh Radio Station located on the Capital By-pass in Monrovia following a tip-off.

The firearm was discovered in his bag at Kwatekeh Radio Station, where he has been employed for barely two weeks.

In his statement, Mr. Gyamfi claimed that he obtained the firearm from an unidentified man in the Johnsonville community, where he resides. He stated that he carries the gun for his protection while commuting to work.

The suspect is currently in custody at the LNP Headquarters undergoing investigation.

The LNP remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens and will continue to enforce the laws of Liberia without fear or favor. We urge the public to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

 

Wilson 1827 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
19 Comments
  1. Linia Prawo Jazdy Warszawa says

    If some one needs expert view on the topic of running a
    blog after that i recommend him/her to visit this weblog, Keep up the
    pleasant job.

    Reply
  2. Teoria Prawa Jazdy w Polsce says

    Great beat ! I wish to apprentice whilst you amend your
    web site, how can i subscribe for a weblog site?
    The account helped me a appropriate deal. I have been tiny bit familiar of
    this your broadcast offered vivid transparent concept

    Reply
  3. Situs Judi Terbaru says

    I think this is one of the most vital information for me.
    And i’m glad reading your article. But wanna remark on some general things, The site style is great, the
    articles is really excellent : D. Good job, cheers

    Reply
  4. Zarezerwuj Termin Prawo Jazdy says

    I blog quite often and I genuinely thank you for your information. This article
    has really peaked my interest. I am going to take a note of
    your site and keep checking for new information about once a week.

    I subscribed to your RSS feed too.

    Reply
  5. Prawo Jazdy Online Zakup w Piekary Śląskie says

    Awesome post.

    Reply
  6. Kupić prawo jazdy bez wychodzenia z domu Ełk says

    I am curious to find out what blog system you are utilizing?
    I’m experiencing some small security issues with my latest site and I’d like to find something more safe.
    Do you have any suggestions?

    Reply
  7. copperhead 3 bulls says

    Terrific article! This is the kind of information that are supposed to be shared around the internet.
    Shame on Google for not positioning this post upper!
    Come on over and discuss with my website . Thanks =)

    Reply
  8. Azor Texel Steps E NN7 Alu oma pick up frame 418Wh Dames says

    Awesome blog you have here but I was curious about if you knew
    of any forums that cover the same topics discussed
    here? I’d really like to be a part of community
    where I can get comments from other experienced individuals
    that share the same interest. If you have any recommendations,
    please let me know. Bless you!

    Reply
  9. adam and eve discount codes says

    This blog was… how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I’ve found something that helped me.
    Thank you!

    Reply
  10. female pocket pussy says

    obviously like your website however you have to take a
    look at the spelling on several of your posts.
    Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I
    to find it very bothersome to tell the reality then again I will certainly come back again.

    Reply
  11. Cách chăm sóc tóc layer tại nhà says

    Good day! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading through this post
    reminds me of my good old room mate! He always kept talking about this.
    I will forward this post to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read.

    Thanks for sharing!

    Reply
  12. ietnam visa says

    Hey very cool website!! Guy .. Beautiful ..
    Superb .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds additionally?
    I’m glad to seek out so many helpful information right here in the publish, we’d like work
    out extra techniques in this regard, thank you for sharing.
    . . . . .

    Reply
  13. https://Classifieds.Ocala-News.com says

    I do accept as true with all the concepts you have offered for your post.
    They are very convincing and will definitely work.

    Nonetheless, the posts are too brief for newbies. May just
    you please lengthen them a bit from subsequent time? Thanks for the post. https://Classifieds.Ocala-News.com/author/brendacurti

    Reply
  14. mega888 says

    It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to this excellent blog!
    I suppose for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and
    adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to fresh updates
    and will talk about this website with my Facebook group.
    Chat soon!

    Reply
  15. Login Joker 123 says

    I enjoy reading an article that can make people think.
    Also, many thanks for allowing for me to comment!

    Reply
  16. alexisneiers says

    What’s up to every one, it’s genuinely a fastidious for
    me to pay a visit this website, it includes useful Information.

    Reply
  17. เกมสล็อตU31 เครดิตฟรี188 says

    Everyone loves what you guys are up too. Such clever work and reporting!
    Keep up the very good works guys I’ve added you guys to
    my own blogroll.

    Reply
  18. Mushroom Disposable vape says

    Hi! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after
    browsing through some of the post I realized it’s
    new to me. Nonetheless, I’m definitely glad I found
    it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back often!

    Reply
  19. bersama138 says

    I really like your blog.. very nice colors
    & theme. Did you create this website yourself or did you
    hire someone to do it for you? Plz respond as I’m looking to create my own blog and would
    like to know where u got this from. thanks

    Reply

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.