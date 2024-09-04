Liberia News: LNP Arrests Journalist, Clarifies Claims Made by Officer Jabateh

Liberia-The Liberia National Police (LNP) said its attention has been drawn to claims made by one of its officers, Inspector Morhafee M. Jabateh, alleging abandonment via a social media podcast from India.
The LNP clarified that Inspector Jabateh sustained severe burn injuries as a result of a gas tanker explosion in Totota, Bong County, on December 26, 2023.
“Following the incident, he was promptly transferred from Bong County to the 14th Military Hospital on May 25, 2024, after a visit by the Inspector General of Police, Hon. Gregory O.W. Coleman.,” the statement said.
The LNP also stated: “At the 14th Military Hospital, the total bill accumulated was USD5,645.00. This amount accounted for OPD REG/ER-REG, laboratory, medication, café.”
At the same time, the LNP has announced the arrest of Kwatekeh Radio journalist Nana Gyamfi for Illegal firearm possession
Journalist Gyamfi, 28, was arrested on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at Kwatekeh Radio Station located on the Capital By-pass in Monrovia following a tip-off.
The firearm was discovered in his bag at Kwatekeh Radio Station, where he has been employed for barely two weeks.
In his statement, Mr. Gyamfi claimed that he obtained the firearm from an unidentified man in the Johnsonville community, where he resides. He stated that he carries the gun for his protection while commuting to work.
The suspect is currently in custody at the LNP Headquarters undergoing investigation.
The LNP remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens and will continue to enforce the laws of Liberia without fear or favor. We urge the public to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.
If some one needs expert view on the topic of running a
blog after that i recommend him/her to visit this weblog, Keep up the
pleasant job.
Great beat ! I wish to apprentice whilst you amend your
web site, how can i subscribe for a weblog site?
The account helped me a appropriate deal. I have been tiny bit familiar of
this your broadcast offered vivid transparent concept
I think this is one of the most vital information for me.
And i’m glad reading your article. But wanna remark on some general things, The site style is great, the
articles is really excellent : D. Good job, cheers
I blog quite often and I genuinely thank you for your information. This article
has really peaked my interest. I am going to take a note of
your site and keep checking for new information about once a week.
I subscribed to your RSS feed too.
Awesome post.
I am curious to find out what blog system you are utilizing?
I’m experiencing some small security issues with my latest site and I’d like to find something more safe.
Do you have any suggestions?
Terrific article! This is the kind of information that are supposed to be shared around the internet.
Shame on Google for not positioning this post upper!
Come on over and discuss with my website . Thanks =)
Awesome blog you have here but I was curious about if you knew
of any forums that cover the same topics discussed
here? I’d really like to be a part of community
where I can get comments from other experienced individuals
that share the same interest. If you have any recommendations,
please let me know. Bless you!
This blog was… how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I’ve found something that helped me.
Thank you!
obviously like your website however you have to take a
look at the spelling on several of your posts.
Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I
to find it very bothersome to tell the reality then again I will certainly come back again.
Good day! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading through this post
reminds me of my good old room mate! He always kept talking about this.
I will forward this post to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read.
Thanks for sharing!
Hey very cool website!! Guy .. Beautiful ..
Superb .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds additionally?
I’m glad to seek out so many helpful information right here in the publish, we’d like work
out extra techniques in this regard, thank you for sharing.
. . . . .
I do accept as true with all the concepts you have offered for your post.
They are very convincing and will definitely work.
Nonetheless, the posts are too brief for newbies. May just
you please lengthen them a bit from subsequent time? Thanks for the post. https://Classifieds.Ocala-News.com/author/brendacurti
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to this excellent blog!
I suppose for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and
adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to fresh updates
and will talk about this website with my Facebook group.
Chat soon!
I enjoy reading an article that can make people think.
Also, many thanks for allowing for me to comment!
What’s up to every one, it’s genuinely a fastidious for
me to pay a visit this website, it includes useful Information.
Everyone loves what you guys are up too. Such clever work and reporting!
Keep up the very good works guys I’ve added you guys to
my own blogroll.
Hi! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after
browsing through some of the post I realized it’s
new to me. Nonetheless, I’m definitely glad I found
it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back often!
I really like your blog.. very nice colors
& theme. Did you create this website yourself or did you
hire someone to do it for you? Plz respond as I’m looking to create my own blog and would
like to know where u got this from. thanks