Liberia News: LNBA DEFENDS JUDICIARY OVER BUDGET ALLOCATION

Monrovia-The Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA) through its President Cllr. Sylvester Rennie says the recent lowest budget allotted to the Judiciary Branch of Government in the tone of US17 million is insufficient and unrealistic.
The LNBA President stressed that if President Joseph NyumahBoakai wants a functional judiciary void of corruption, he must allocate at least US$25 million to the third Branch (Judiciary) of Government.
President Boakai in his first state of the nation address in January of this year said,”Our justice system which is meant to protect the innocent and punish the guilty, has been marred by inefficiency, corruption, and lack of public trust.”
Even though President Boakai has the rule of law in his ARREST Agenda but the rule of law less than a year under his administration is gradually going down the drain.
Addressing a news conference held at the head office of the LNBA in Monrovia, Cllr. Rennie said the Bar is disappointed and surprised about the budgetary allocations made to the Judiciary Branch by the government.
The head of the LNBA added that for too long the Judiciary Branch of Government has been treated in the past as an ordinary agency of government adding that when it had to do with budgetary allocations which undermines and impedes the activities of the Courts and other functionaries of the judiciary.
The LNBA further stated that out of a total budget appropriations of FY-2024 of US$738,859,837 ( Seven hundred, thirty eight million, eighty hundred fifty nine thousand, eight hundred and thirty-seven United States Dollars), the Judiciary is allotted US$17,000,000 (seventeen million United States dollars) of the FY-2024 budget which is very inadequate to address some of the pressing challenges faced by the Judiciary which include construction of Judicial complexes in some of our counties amongst others.
The Bar noted that the rule of law is a pivotal pillar under the ARREST Agenda of the Boakai’s administration and to subject or allot such very small budget for a branch of government which has competing compelling priorities, while ordinary agencies under the Executive Branch of Government are allotted more money in their budgets, is a disservice to the rule of law sector which undermines access to Justice.
Cllr. Rennie further stated that most Magisterial Courts in the country are presided over by non-lawyers and in order for lawyers to be attracted to serve in these positions, the necessary incentives must be provided by the Judiciary. He explained that these incentives are supposed to be provided for within the budget of the Judiciary and if they are not provided, it becomes difficult for the judiciary Branch of government to attract the caliber of lawyers to serve in these positions.
“Similarly, there are debt, probate, tax and sexual offenses courts that are established in all of our counties but only a few of those courts have judges while the others do not have due to budgetary allocation. This has caused the sockets of the Circuit Courts around the country to be overcrowded because the Circuit judges have to assume jurisdictions over these various courts,” the Bar president said.
“In order to for a more functional Judiciary, there must be realistic budgetary appropriations” made to the Judicial Branch of government to enable that Branch of government render the kind of judicial services expected of it,” the LNBA President stated.
The Bar President asserted that he wonders why there is a huge gap between the amounts allocated to the three branches of government which are equal under the law even though separate but coordinate. “There is segregation when it comes to appropriating amounts for each entity’s budget with the Judiciary budget always being the lowest.”
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on sex. Regards
First off I would like to say awesome blog! I had a quick question which I’d like to ask if you do not mind.
I was interested to find out how you center yourself and
clear your mind before writing. I have had trouble clearing
my mind in getting my thoughts out there. I truly do enjoy writing however it just seems like the first 10
to 15 minutes are generally wasted simply just trying to figure
out how to begin. Any suggestions or tips? Thank you!
Hello there, You have done an incredible job. I will
certainly digg it and personally recommend to my friends.
I am sure they will be benefited from this web site.
I do accept as true with all of the ideas you’ve introduced to your post.
They are really convincing and can definitely work.
Nonetheless, the posts are very quick for newbies. Could you please prolong
them a bit from subsequent time? Thanks for the post.
Visit Puff-Wow.com
My homepage – Puff Wow
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I to
find It truly useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to offer something again and help
others like you helped me.
This is my first time visit at here and i am genuinely pleassant to read everthing at one place.
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish.
nonetheless, you command get bought an shakiness over that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same nearly very often inside case
you shield this hike.
Hi! I’ve been following your website for some time now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Houston Texas!
Just wanted to mention keep up the fantastic work!
What’s up colleagues, its fantastic article about
tutoringand completely explained, keep it up all the time.
always i used to read smaller posts which also clear their motive,
and that is also happening with this article which I am reading here.
Excellent pieces. Keep writing such kind of information on your site.
Im really impressed by it.
Hey there, You have done an incredible job. I’ll certainly
digg it and in my view suggest to my friends. I am sure they’ll be
benefited from this site.