Liberia News: LNBA COMMENT BOAKAI

By: R. Joyclyn Wea

Monrovia-May-07-2024-TNR:Amidst long-standing campaign and debate for the establishment of a war and economic crimes court, PresidentJoseph Boakai on May 2, 2024, issued an Executive Order #131 establishing the office of the War and Economic Crimes Courts-in Liberia.

President Boakai’s executive order comes after two deceased of war in Liberia that claimed over 200,000 lives. The signing of the resolution by the President is a fulfillment of his campaign promise during the 2023 president and legislative elections.

Until now, there has not been a single warring faction held to accountable for the atrocities committed against the nation itspeople during Liberia’s nearly 14 years of civil unrest. The President’s order will address this long-standing culture of impunity that had engulfed the state for decades.

“The President’s decision to issue Executive Order #131 establishing the Office of the War and Economic Crimes Courts is a testament to bring to an end the long-standing impunity of warlords,” Cllr. Sylvester Rennie, President of the Liberia National Bar Association said.

Cllr. Rennie is the President of the LNBA, he spoke at thisyear’s observance of the International Law Day held at the Paynesville City Hall over the weekend which was held under the theme, “The mechanism to establish the War and Economic Crimes Court for Liberia.”

He recounted that the bar has passed a resolution requesting the establishment of war and economic crimes court for Liberia on ground that the establishment of the court is very paramount for the Liberian justice system.

Similarly, Adama Dempster, WECC campaigner lauded President Boakai for his fast-sightedness in the issuance of an Executive Order #131 to establish the war and economic courts.

Dempster of Liberia’s Human Rights Commission also said thatthis year’s Law Day coincides with the historic decision that ushered in conversation around international laws relative to the establishment of war and economic crimes courts.

Tiawon Gongloe, the immediate former President of the Liberia National Bar Association and Standard-bearer of the Liberia People’s Party (LPP), the only party that met the 30% gender threshold in the 2023 elections told the gathering that Liberia will make progress the day the society is governed by the rule of law. He further admonished colleagues to celebrate with each other adding, “Let’s have a light moment.”