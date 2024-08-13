Liberia News: LiMA Others Validate National Maritime Strategy

Liberia-The Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA), under the leadership of Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer Cllr NettoZarzarLighe, Sr., in collaboration with other Government entities has formally validated and approved the National Maritime Strategy (NMS) of Liberia for the next five years.
According to a release the NMS, which contains three cardinal pillars of Collaboration, Innovation and Partnerships, brings to the fore the whole-of-government approach to ensuring that Liberia fully meets its national and international obligations in maritime governance.
The LMA release further indicated that during the validation and approval of the National Maritime Strategy , Commissioner Lighe express his appreciation to the Minister of Justice, the
Minister of Defense, the Minister of Transport, the Chairman of the Law Reform Commission, the Managing Director of the National Port Authority, the Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Director General of the National Fisheries and Agriculture Authority for participating in the process as collaborating entities and partners in the Maritime Administration of Liberia.
Commissioner Lighe also appreciates the years of invaluable work of the maritime professionals at LiMA and the many specialists from other Government entities within the maritime administration of Liberia.
According to him those technicians produced a significant body of work upon which the NMS has been developed, reviewed and validated.
The Commissioner believes that the NMS is the mainstay for the further development of multi sectoral maritime initiatives to expand the benefits of the Blue Economy and Ocean Governance in Liberia.
