Liberia News: LiMA HIGHLIGHTS 100-DAYS ACHIEVEMENTS

Monrovia-As the Joseph Nyuma Boakai administration strives to give Liberia a new beginning in every sector of the Liberian Government, the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA) has outlined its 100-day achievements.

Following the 2023 presidential run-off elections and subsequent inauguration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, the new President launched his administration’s 100-day deliverables targeting significant areas consistent with the ARREST Agenda, which is an acronym for Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism.

Some key areas of emphasis include Roads, rule of law, transparency & accountability; agriculture, education, tourism, sanitation, drug abuse, and youth development.

The Government objective is to ensure that the government substantially impacts on the 100-day deliverables, with all government institutions, including ministries, state owned entities (SOEs), and agencies which were encouraged to identify essential deliverables to target and accomplish within 100 days.

In adherence to this critical mandate, the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA) under the visionary leadership of Commissioner/CEO, Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe, Sr. was able to identified four (4) key targets as its 100-day deliverables.

According to the LIMA, its targeted areas include, safety and emergency response mechanism administrative regulations, legal and Legislative issues and revenue accountability. The authority set a target to invest in building the response capabilities of the Monrovia Regional Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRMRCC).

The Regional MRMRCC is in compliance with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) operating standard relative to coordinating response and safety capabilities for search and rescue incidents and other maritime incidents in the Gulf of Guinea Search and Rescue Region.

LIMA noted that there have been regular meetings between member countries with the European Union (EU) as a partner to combat piracy and enhance the security and safety of navigation.

According to the LIMA, in 2020 alone, there were 84 attacks on ships and about 135 seafarers were abducted in the Gulf of Guinea. This amounted to a 10% increase in piracy over 2019. To date, piracy in the Gulf of Guinea accounts for over 90% of all maritime-related kidnappings globally, among others.

Additionally, the Liberian Maritime Regulations were amended in August 2022 to bring the maritime regime in concert with advancements in the vessel financing industry. The amendments regulate vital filing requirements, mortgage recording, and reporting.

The Authority’s objective under Commissioner Lighe is to ensure that realistic and attainable growth approaches are developed to improve marine services.

The LiMA Authority undertook a targeted review of the Maritime Law and is undertaking to submit to the National Legislature a draft legislation to give effect to port state and coastal state obligations which would authorize Liberia to do inspections of foreign vessels at its ports.

According the LiMA, the Commission undertook a review of the Maritime Safety Charges (MSC), remittance, and disbursement, and initiated a financial reconciliation of all MSC charges from 2018 to 2023.

The LiMA further indicated that the Commissioner/CEO set an aggressive timeline for the achievement of these deliverables and the Authority has met all target dates for accomplishment.

The Maritime boss reiterated that the 100-days deliverables are not an end of function or end of service, instead, these deliverables are the cornerstone for the medium and long-term strategic goals of the Authority.