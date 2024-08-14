Liberia News: LiMA Acts To Enforce International Maritime Instruments

Liberia-The Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA), headed by Commissioner General Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe, Sr., in collaboration with other Government entities has formally validated and approved the National Maritime Strategy (NMS) of Liberia for the next five years.
The NMS, which contains three cardinal pillars of collaboration, innovation and partnerships, brings to the fore the whole-of-government approach to ensuring that Liberia fully meets its national and international obligations in maritime governance.
In validating and approving the National Maritime Strategy, Commissioner Lighe expressed appreciation to the Minister of Justice, the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Transport, the Chairman of the Law Reform Commission, the Managing Director of the National Port Authority, the Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Director General of the National Fisheries and Aquiculture Authority for participating in the process as collaborating entities and partners in the Maritime Administration of Liberia.
Commissioner Lighe also praised the years of invaluable work of the maritime professionals at LiMA and the many specialists from other Government entities in the maritime administration of Liberia, saying that the technicians produced a significant body of work upon which the NMS has been developed, reviewed and validated.
The Commissioner believes that the NMS is the mainstay for the further development of multisectoral maritime initiatives to expand the benefits of the Blue Economy and Ocean Governance in Liberia.
Wonderful blog you have here but I was curious about
if you knew of any user discussion forums that cover the same topics
talked about in this article? I’d really like to be a part of group where I can get feedback from other experienced individuals that
share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let
me know. Thanks!
Hi, yup this paragraph is really fastidious and I have learned lot of things
from it about blogging. thanks.
Pretty great post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and wanted to mention that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
In any case I’ll be subscribing on your feed and I hope
you write again very soon!
After going over a number of the articles on your
site, I truly appreciate your way of writing a blog. I saved as a favorite it to my bookmark
site list and will be checking back in the near future.
Please check out my web site too and let me know how you feel.
Asking questions are really nice thing if you are
not understanding something totally, except this article gives pleasant understanding yet.
Look into my web page … tonic greens reviews
If you desire to improve your know-how just keep visiting this web page
and be updated with the most recent news posted here.ラブドール 中古