Liberia News: Liberia’s Peace Bigger Than The Presidency

By Washington Tumay Watson

Liberia-Secretary General of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) has urged President Joseph Boakai to go the extra mile in ensuring the protection and sustenance of the peace Liberia has been enjoying since the end of the civil war and ushering in of democratic governance in 2006.

Jefferson Koijee also reminded the government, President Boakai and the Liberian people that Liberia being peaceful is by far greater than the Liberian presidency, pointing out that the wrong and controversial engagements by the President Boakai and his officials have the proclivity to undermine the peace and stability of the country.

Addressing partisans Wednesday at CDC headquarters ahead of ex-President George Weah’s accusatory speech on the state of affairs, Mr. Koijee bragged that the CDC remains the protector of the peace and stability of the country.

“Evidence of the facts, we are not engaged into expression, we can demonstrate with facts, from 2005, when we participated in these elections, things were not ok but because our political leader, Dr. George Weah, is a peace icon, he took a patriotic and nationalistic decision in the interest of our country,” he indicated.

Koijee, a former City Major of the Monrovia, further historicized how former President Weah again upheld the peace of the country even when the CDC was controversially defeated by the Unity Party in the 2011 presidential elections.

With reference to last year’s elections, he asserted that their political leader chose the path of peace over violence when the country was on the verge of conflict by conceding defeat as sitting President.

The CDC SG alleged that President Joseph Boakai continues to threaten the peace of the country, insisting the CDC will protect the peace and stability of the country regardless of unfolding situations.

“In protecting this peace, Mr. Boakai and the Unity Party will be the victims,” Koijee added but did not specify how they will protect the peace and at the same time the UP and President Boakai become victims.

Koijee told the media that the government is going after officials of the former CDC-led government without clear evidence, stressing “if the government of President Boakai does not govern the country well, the people will govern themselves.”