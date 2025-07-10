Liberia news: Liberia’s Global Footprint Expands

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Jamesetta D Williams

MONROVIA-Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, Jerolinmek Matthew Piah, has disclosed that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai’s recent diplomatic mission to the United States has significantly boosted Liberia’s international standing and laid the foundation for stronger bilateral cooperation with major global institutions.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information’s regular press briefing on Thursday, Minister Piah described the trip as “strategic and highly rewarding,” with engagements that went far beyond ceremonial diplomacy.

“President Boakai was selected among just five African leaders to participate in a high-level U.S. dialogue as a clear indication of the respect Liberia continues to earn on the global stage,” Piah said. “Despite our size and population, Liberia’s voice is being heard.”

Besides meeting with President Trump, Piah said President Boakai met with officials from the U.S. State Department, International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, and the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), among others.

The discussions, he emphasized, were not merely symbolic, but targeted critical national development goals.

On the issue of the MCC Compact, Piah clarified that contrary to public speculation, the program has not been canceled.

“We have received firm assurance that the MCC Compact is currently under review, not terminated. Our Finance Minister effectively made Liberia’s case, demonstrating the country’s adherence to performance thresholds,” he stated. “Although delayed, the opportunity is not denied.”

Piah also announced that the dormant U.S.–Liberia Partnership Dialogue, which last convened in 2013, will be revived. The first round of discussions under the renewed partnership is expected to take place in Washington in the coming months.

“This reintroduction of political dialogue with the U.S. is crucial,” Piah said. “It creates a platform where both countries can sit around the table to address core issues and strengthen cooperation.”

The minister confirmed that immigration challenges were a key topic during the U.S. visit, particularly concerns over visa misuse by some Liberians.

“Some individuals have abused the immigration system, and these actions have consequences for others. We had frank conversations about how to address this responsibly, ensuring that law-abiding citizens are not punished for the actions of a few,” he added.

Another significant development, according to Minister Piah, was the U.S. government’s commitment to support a full geological survey of Liberia. The minister said such a survey could help uncover untapped natural resources that are critical to the country’s economic recovery.

“We may be sitting on billions of dollars’ worth of undiscovered resources, and this survey will give us the information we need to attract investors,” Piah stated.

Minister Piah also defended President Boakai against criticism regarding his accent and public speaking style during his engagements in the U.S., noting that the president was “clear, articulate, and highly effective” in pitching Liberia’s case.

“Instead of focusing on superficial matters, we should be celebrating the fact that the American President and top institutions acknowledged Liberia’s credibility and potential under President Boakai’s leadership,” he asserted. “The president represented us with honor and distinction.”

Piah said President Trump was particularly impressed by Liberia’s role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, adding that the relationship between the two nations is being further consolidated through ongoing diplomatic channels.

The Minister confirmed that President Boakai is expected to return to Liberia tomorrow, and media institutions will be organized at the Roberts International Airport to welcome him and ask questions about the mission.

“When the President steps down on Liberian soil, it will be as a victorious leader—returning not just for himself, but for the entire nation,” Piah said.

The Information Minister concluded by emphasizing that Liberia’s relationship with the United States is stronger than ever and will continue to grow regardless of who occupies the White House.

