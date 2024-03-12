Liberia News: LIBERIANS REMEMBER THEIR LOVE ONES

Monrovia-March-12-TNR:Thousands of Liberians are expected to converge at various grave sites across the country in membrane of their love ones who departed this world. The day is set aside by the Government of Liberia to remember the dead who once lived on the face of this earth.

In membrane of the day, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr.,has by Proclamation declared Wednesday, March 13, 2024 as “Decoration Day” and it is to be observed throughout the Republic as a National Holiday.

The Proclamation is in consonance with an Act of the Legislature, which was passed on October 24, 1916, declaring the Second Wednesday in March of each year as a “Decoration Day” to be observed as a National Holiday.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the observance is in recognition of the nation’s past heroes and heroines, who have lived and died in the interest of their country.

The Proclamation states that important events in the history of the nation should be constant reminders to the citizens and youths to inspire them to larger measures of service and patriotism.

The Proclamation also adds that it is befitting that a day be set aside to celebrate the memory of those who have died, thereby keeping alive their love and hope that binds citizens and families and residents of their nation.

The Ministry of Education being cognizant of the day, agrees to observe this occasion, through specially planned programs to further raise awareness amongst the population on the deeds and contributions of great men and women and their loved ones, through a parade by students, government officials, staff of the Ministry of Education, etc., to the tombs of the late President William V.S. Tubman, the state cenotaph of the pioneers and an educator, at the Centennial Memorial Pavilion on AshmunStreet, as well as a procession to Warren Street to the tomb site of the late President Daniel B. Warner and onto the Palm Grove Cemetery on Center Street to the tombs of the late Presidents Joseph Jenkins Roberts and Williams R. Tolbert.

The Proclamation further states that an indoor program commemorating the day, will be held at the Providence Baptist Church on Broad and Ashmun Streets commencing at ten o’ clock ante meridian.

After the indoor program, there will be a parade and laying of wreaths on the tomb sites of the selected past presidents and educators.

The Presidential Proclamation calls upon all ministries, agencies, local and international organizations, and the general public to join the Ministry of Education to organize and execute appropriate programs to make the day meaningful.

President Boakai has ordered that the National Ensign be flown at Half-Staff from all public buildings, Military Camps and private residences from 6 o’clock ante meridian to 6 o’clock post meridian.