Liberia News: LIBERIAN RED CROSS LAUNCHES OVER HALF A MILLION FLOOD RELIEF EFFORTS

Liberia-The Liberia National Red Cross Society (LNRCS) has received more than half a million United States from the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) to support those affected by the recent devastating flooding in three counties including Montserrado, Bong and Grand Cape Mount.

The Liberian Red Cross on Thursday announced that its international partner has mobilized a total of five hundred and thirty-seven thousand, eight hundred and thirty-five United States Dollars (537,835.00 USD) under its Disaster Relief Emergency Fund. The European Union in Liberia has generously contributed over $141,000 USD to this emergency fund mobilized by the IFRC.

Heavy rainfall in June and early July has resulted in widespread flooding in Montserrado, Grand Cape Mount, and Bong Counties, impacting more than 100,000 people across 75 communities. The majority of those affected are women, children, and other vulnerable groups, including the physically challenged and single mothers.

Addressing a press conference in Monrovia, the Secretary General of the Liberian Red Cross, Mr. Gregory T. Blamoh, stated that with the available support, the Liberian Red Cross will provide CASH ASSISTANCE to 1,500 families comprising of 13,100 affected people in 30 communities in the three affected counties.

Mr. Blamoh added that the affected families will receive a total of 185.00 USD through mobile money transfer in two installments in two months to enable them to address their basic needs covering food, and non-food items, and strengthening their livelihoods.

He also added that 400 families whose houses have been affected will receive additional 150.00 USD each to help rehabilitate their houses.

“The recent flooding has had a devastating impact on our communities, with thousands of families losing their homes, businesses, and sources of income,” said Mr. Blamoh. “We are deeply grateful to the IFRC and its donors for their timely and generous support, which will provide essential assistance to those most in need and help them address their specific needs with dignity.”

“We must remain vigilant and proactive in our efforts to assist those affected by the flooding and to mitigate the impact of future disasters. The generosity of the IFRC and other partners is crucial in helping us achieve this goal,” Mr. Blamoh added.

The Red Cross according to Mr. Blamoh will provide cleaning tools including wheelbarrows, shovels, whippers, cutlasses, and hand gloves) to these targeted communities as well as distribute insecticide-treated mosquito nets to the targeted beneficiary households.

The LNRCS will collaborate with other agencies to ensure consistent community cleaning efforts, efficient garbage collection, and the promotion of best hygiene practices. This comprehensive approach aims to improve immediate health conditions and foster a culture of cleanliness and proactive health management within the community.

As Liberia continues to face the challenges of severe weather and its consequences, the collaborative efforts of the Liberian Red Cross, the IFRC, and other partners remain essential in providing relief and support to the most vulnerable communities.