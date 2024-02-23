Liberia News: LIBERIAN ASSOCIATION OF CHINESE TRAINED SCHOLARS EXTOLS BOAKAI

By R. Joyclyn Wea

Monrovia-February-23-TNR:A recent appointment by President Joseph Boakai shows encouragement in the number of Chinese-trained Liberian Scholars, something the LACTS sees as welcoming.

The Liberian Association of Chinese-trained Scholars (LACTS) is a distinguished group of professionals who have acquired degrees and long and short-term diplomas from esteemed universities and training institutions in the People’s Republic of China. Since its establishment in 2013, LACTS has been deeply involved in nation-building through the commendable contributions of its members across both the private and public sectors.

The bilateral arrangements between the governments of Liberia and the People’s Republic of China have afforded numerous deserving young Liberians the invaluable opportunity to pursue various disciplines at top-tier universities in China. This strategic investment in education by the Liberian government has yielded remarkable dividends for the advancement of Liberia’s development agenda.

Over the years, Liberia has witnessed the transformative impact of these educational initiatives, spanning across different administrations, from the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf-led government, George M. Weah government, and the current government under President Joseph N. Boakai. The continuous support and commitment to education from both nations have paved the way for a cadre of highly skilled professionals who are actively contributing to Liberia’s growth trajectory.

Under the current administration of President Joseph N. Boakai, LACTS proudly acknowledges the appointment of several of its distinguished members to key positions in various ministries and agencies.

Those appointed so far include Dr. Alexander Nuetah, Minister Proper, Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. R. LayfetteGiddings, Minister Proper Ministry of Public Works, Miss. Jocelia J. Taplah, Deputy Minister for Rural Development, John K. Zogar Jr, Assistant Minister for Technical Services, Ministry of Public Works, Mr. Melvin Sheriff Sr, Executive Director National Investment Commission, Mr. Joseph Toumed, Deputy Director General, Central Agricultural Research Institute China Agriculture University, Mr.Darlington A. P. Smith, Deputy Director General for Human Resource Management at the Civil Service Agency and many others.

Additionally, LACTS has one member from the Legislature, Rep. Nehker Gaye Representative District #3, Nimba County. These appointments LACTS says underscore the government’s recognition of the expertise and competence of LACTS members in contributing to the nation’s development agenda.

Mr. Filmore Wiagbe, Head of LACTS, expresses heartfelt gratitude to President Joseph N. Boakai for the opportunity given to his colleagues to serve Liberia. He further urges all appointed officials to discharge their duties with diligence, honesty, compassion, and innovation, setting a high standard of excellence in their respective roles.

Moreover, LACTS calls upon the government to sustain its investment in education as a pivotal driver of Liberia’s progress. They extend profound appreciation to the Government and People of the People’s Republic of China for their unwavering support and partnership in advancing Liberia’s human capital development agenda.

“As LACTS celebrates these achievements, they remain steadfast in their commitment to fostering collaboration and excellence in driving Liberia’s socio-economic advancement. The association looks forward to continued cooperation with all stakeholders towards a brighter and more prosperous future for Liberia,” Wiagbe said.

Meanwhile, the roster of LACTS alumni includes esteemed individuals who have excelled in their respective fields, such as Miss Juah Cassell, Former Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Justice; Mr. Trokon Kpui, Former Minister of State Without Portfolio; Madam KaustellaKialain, Assistant Minister; Dr. Abimelech Paye Gbatu, President of the Bomi Community College; and Dr. PonnieRobertlee Dolo, CEO/Medical Doctor at Jackson F. Doe Memorial Regional Referral Hospital, among others.