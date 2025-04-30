Liberia News: ‘Liberia Will Never Return To War’

By Jamesetta D. Williams

Monrovia-Minister of Information, Jeremick Piah has issued a stern warning to political actors seeking to destabilize the nation.

Minister declared that the government will not tolerate threats of chaos or a return to civil conflict. In a passionate address, Piah accused former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor of using reckless rhetoric that undermines peace and national unity.

Responding to recent remarks made by Howard-Taylor suggesting that the nation could descend into chaos due to dissatisfaction with the current government, Piah did not mince words. “This country will not be dragged back into bloodshed by political ambition or selfish agendas,” he declared.

Piah reminded Liberians of the catastrophic legacy of the civil wars, which claimed over 250,000 lives and left the nation in ruins. “We were once one of the most promising countries in Africa,” he said. “But war shattered our infrastructure, tore families apart, and sent thousands to die in refugee camps.”

He drew a direct line between the past and present, asserting that today’s poverty, unemployment, and social struggle stem from the war’s long-term consequences-many of which, he argued, were fueled or worsened by individuals now posing as defenders of democracy.

“Some of those shouting the loudest today were beneficiaries of the chaos,” Piah stated. “They profited while the people suffered. They now threaten anarchy under the guise of patriotism.”

The Minister recounted harrowing scenes from Liberia’s darkest days—pregnant women violated at checkpoints, civilians executed in cold blood, and entire communities displaced. He warned that such atrocities must never be repeated and that invoking war for political gain dishonors the victims and survivors.

Piah also took aim at civil society groups and the media, urging them to remain objective and consistent in their scrutiny of all political figures—not just those in power. “You cannot claim to stand for peace and democracy while excusing the very voices calling for destruction,” he said.

Concluding his address, the Minister reassured Liberians that the government remains in control and fully committed to safeguarding peace. “We are here to protect life and property. Let no one think that chaos will be tolerated,” he warned. “The Liberian people have suffered enough.”

The Minister’s remarks come amid growing political tensions as Liberia continues to grapple with post-election disputes and a fragile economic recovery. His statement is a clear message: political accountability must not come at the cost of national stability.