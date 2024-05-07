Liberia News: LIBERIA PARTNER ORGANIZATIONS END 3-DAY WORKSHOP

By: Jonathan Grigsby, Snr. Contributor

Monrovia-May-07-2024-TNR:The Liberia Partner Organizations comprising of several advocacy groups in the county has concluded a three-day capacity building training workshop in Monrovia.

Liberia Partner Organizations comprises of Rising Youth Mentorship Initiative (RYMI), Medica-Liberia and ADWANGA, including key allies (roajel-Liberia, IRRED and Women NGO Secretariat).

The focused of the three days training was national multi-stakeholder process for the Review, Drafting, Implementation, and Monitoring of the National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security (United Nation 1325 Agenda).

The training was facilitated by J. Wolubah Momodu and Madam Oretha T. Lah Bangurah, from the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and the Advocacy Specialist, from Actions-Liberia.

According to Liberia Partner Organizations, one of the key outcomes of the Project is to empowerment of civil actors to advocate at both at the national and local levels.

It also aimed to enhance the capacities of partner organizations through targeted training on advocacy and the United Nations Women Peace and Security Agenda 1325.

The Project is being funded by the Federal Ministry of Economic and Development in Germany (BMZ through medic mondiale “Concerted Action for Zone Tolerance Against SGBV in the Mano River Basin”.

Under the Project, Liberia Partner Organizations indicated: “Together we are actively involved in implementing the Regional Program in the Mano Region with a shared goal to empower women and girls in the Region to live with dignity in an inclusive society, free from sexual and gender-based violence and discrimination.

About United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325

A continually growing research base has now recognized the importance of women’s involvement in peace and security issues to achieving long lasting stability.

This acknowledgment stems from the efforts by international organizations, national governments and civil society around the world to establish what we now know as the Women, Peace and Security Agenda through the adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325.

In 2000, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) formally acknowledged through the creation of Resolution 1325 the changing nature of warfare, in which civilians are increasingly targeted, and women continue to be excluded from participation in peace processes.

The resolution specifically addresses how women and girls are disproportionally impacted by violent conflict and war and recognizes the critical role that women can and already do play in peacebuilding efforts.

UNSCR 1325 affirms that peace and security efforts are more sustainable when women are equal partners in the prevention of violent conflict, the delivery of relief and recovery efforts and in the forging of lasting peace.