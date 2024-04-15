Liberia News: Liberia National Police and ArcelorMittal Liberia Forge Strategic Partnership for Safe Equipment Transport

Monrovia-April-15-2024-TNR:In adherence to public safety regulations, the Liberia National Police (LNP) and ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) have inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at ensuring the secure movement of AML’s oversized equipment from Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, to Tapata, Namba County.

In past, Honorable Gregory Coleman, Inspector General of Police, highlighted the necessity of police escorts to facilitate the safe transport of the materials.

However, due to logistical constraints, the LNP could only commit to providing one escort vehicle instead of the requested two.

Coleman urged AML to review their movement strategy to align with public safety concerns.

In response to the LNP’s request, AML pledged to provide two new police vehicles to enhance police operations during the transportation of oversized equipment.

The company said this wound demonstrate their commitment to safety and cooperation

Following the fulfillment of AML’s commitment, Honorable Gregory O. W. Coleman commended the company’s leadership for its dedication to fulfilling its promises and exemplifying responsible corporate citizenship.

He said strategic partnership between the Liberia National Police and ArcelorMittal Liberia underscores the commitment of both entities to prioritize safety and cooperation in advancing Liberia’s development goals.

ArcelorMittal Liberia stands as the largest private sector investor and employer in Liberia, contributing significantly to the country’s revenue and economic growth.

Beyond financial contributions, AML invests in Liberia’s future through education and community development initiatives, such as scholarships and infrastructure projects.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and Mr. Lakshmi Mittal, Executive Chairman of ArcelorMittal, recently met in Monrovia to strengthen the longstanding partnership between AML and the Liberian government.

Civil society representatives praised Mr. Mittal’s visit, emphasizing the importance of collaboration for sustainable development.

During his visit, Mr. Mittal announced a $1.4 billion investment in expanding AML’s operations, which holds immense promise for Liberia’s economic growth and job creation, as well as the enhancement of critical infrastructure.