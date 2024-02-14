Liberia News: LIBERIA GETS 1ST FEMALE DEFENSE MINISTER

Monrovia-Feb-14-TNR: Since the formation of Liberia as a nation-state, the country has for the first time in its history gotten its first female Minister of National Defense.
Rtd. Brigadier General Geraldine George-Johnson has been appointed as Acting Defense Minister by President Joseph Nyumah Boakai Sr. following the Resignation of Rtd. Gen. Prince C. Johnson. Johnson was forced to quit his position following sustained pressure from women who claimed to be wives of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Liberia.
In the wake of the resignation of Maj. Gen. Prince Johnson, President Joseph Nyumah Boakai Sr. wasted no time in appointing a new Defense Minister.
He announced the designation of Brigadier General Geraldine Johnson of the Armed Forces of Liberia to assume the position temporarily. Geraldine will serve as the Acting Defense Minister until President Boakai decides on a permanent appointment.
This swift action demonstrates Boakai’s commitment to maintaining stability and continuity within the Defense Ministry.
Geraldine Johnson’s appointment brings a new era of leadership to the ministry, with hopes for a seamless transition and continued productivity.
obviously like your web site however you need to take a look at the spelling on several
of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling issues and I to find it very troublesome to tell
the truth on the other hand I will definitely come back again.
Having read this I thought it was really enlightening.
I appreciate you taking the time and energy to put this information together.
I once again find myself personally spending a lot of time both
reading and commenting. But so what, it was still
worth it!
Definitely believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the internet the simplest thing to be
aware of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while people think
about worries that they plainly do not know about. You managed to
hit the nail upon the top and defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people could take
a signal. Will likely be back to get more.
Thanks
Helpful info. Fortunate me I found your site accidentally,
and I’m shocked why this coincidence didn’t happened in advance!
I bookmarked it.
Visit my web blog – https://remote-wiki.win/index.php?title=Shanezofi780
When it comes to selecting the top-notch plumbing services in Phoenix, AZ, look no
further than the specialists at Best Water Treatment Phoenix.
We focuses on delivering state-of-the-art plumbing services
that cater to every aspect of your plumbing system.
Whether it’s drain cleaning to water heater repair, our goal is to address all your plumbing problems effectively.
Our expertise in water treatment ensures we are the preferred choice for those in Phoenix in need of reliable plumbing solutions.
Why are we the #1 choice? To begin with, our dedication to excellence is unmatched.
Our team knows how crucial efficient service, especially
when it comes to plumbing emergencies. Hence, our emergency services are available around the clock
to handle any urgent plumbing needs.
Furthermore, our experienced professionals in handling various plumbing services ensures you get the highest quality service.
Whether it’s repairing pipes and leaks to
maintaining your plumbing system, our services cover all bases.
Our use of advanced plumbing techniques alongside environmentally friendly
solutions means you’ll have an efficient and sustainable
plumbing system. This strategy not only reduces your water bill but also supports the well-being of our planet.
Ensuring our customers are satisfied is our top priority.
Our goal isn’t just to solve your immediate issues but to ensure your plumbing system’s long-term efficiency.
Our professionals works closely with our customers to tailor solutions that meet your
needs, making sure the best possible outcomes.
In conclusion, if you’re looking for a top-rated plumber in Phoenix,
AZ, look no further than Best Water Treatment Phoenix.
Given our extensive services, expert team, and focus
on quality and sustainability, we assure you that you’ll be choosing the best.
Avoid the hassle of plumbing problems. Reach out to us to learn more
about our services and find out why Phoenix residents
choose us for any plumbing challenge in Phoenix, AZ.
In the bustling city of Las Vegas, NV, finding an expert
plumbing leak repair service might seem daunting.
Yet, one company stands out for its exceptional method of fixing leaks, making
it the preferred choice for homeowners and businesses alike.
Having spent years perfecting their craft, this team
specializes in detecting and repairing every kind of plumbing leaks, from minor drippy taps to complex pipe bursts.
Using the cutting-edge technology in leak detection, they guarantee the least possible disturbance to
your property and daily life.
So, what makes them the top choice for leak repair in Las Vegas?
Firstly, their rapid response is unmatched. Realizing that water damage waits for no one,
they offer emergency plumbing services 24/7, making certain that help is just a phone call away.
Moreover, their expert plumbers is not only adept with the newest repair technologies but also
in leak prevention. Once they fix a leak, they perform
a thorough assessment of your plumbing system to highlight any potential issues, giving tips on how to avert
them.
Their commitment to customer satisfaction is evident in each project they handle.
From the instant you call, you’re met with understanding, respect, and
professionalism. Throughout the entire process, they ensure you’re informed,
offering upfront costs and comprehensive explanations of the work needed.
But don’t just take our word for it. Many testimonials from satisfied
customers underscore their positive experiences with the service, mentioning both the quality of the work but also the efficiency and friendliness of the staff.
In conclusion, if you’re experiencing a plumbing leak in Las Vegas,
NV, opting for this top-notch leak repair service is a decision you won’t regret.
The expertise of their team in water pipe fix, together with their dedication to quality, positions them
as the undisputed leader in the industry.
Appreciation to my father who informed me regarding this webpage, this webpage is in fact remarkable.
I’ll immediately grab your rss as I can’t in finding your e-mail subscription hyperlink or newsletter service.
Do you have any? Please permit me realize so that I may subscribe.
Thanks.
I recently stumbled upon this super website, an oasis for fans. The owner has a real knack for producing compelling content that hits the mark every time. I’m thrilled to have found this site and can’t get enough of what they deliver.
قیمت لپ تاپ لنوو
Hi there! I’m at work surfing around your
blog from my new iphone 3gs! Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look
forward to all your posts! Keep up the superb work!
I need to to thank you for this excellent read!! I certainly loved every bit of it.
I have got you bookmarked to check out new stuff you post…
Thanks for every other informative blog. The place else could I am getting that type of information written in such an ideal means?
I’ve a challenge that I am simply now working on, and I have been at the look out for such info.
I used to be able to find good info from your articles.