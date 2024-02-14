Liberia News: LIBERIA GETS 1ST FEMALE DEFENSE MINISTER

Monrovia-Feb-14-TNR: Since the formation of Liberia as a nation-state, the country has for the first time in its history gotten its first female Minister of National Defense.

Rtd. Brigadier General Geraldine George-Johnson has been appointed as Acting Defense Minister by President Joseph Nyumah Boakai Sr. following the Resignation of Rtd. Gen. Prince C. Johnson. Johnson was forced to quit his position following sustained pressure from women who claimed to be wives of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Liberia.

In the wake of the resignation of Maj. Gen. Prince Johnson, President Joseph Nyumah Boakai Sr. wasted no time in appointing a new Defense Minister.

He announced the designation of Brigadier General Geraldine Johnson of the Armed Forces of Liberia to assume the position temporarily. Geraldine will serve as the Acting Defense Minister until President Boakai decides on a permanent appointment.

This swift action demonstrates Boakai’s commitment to maintaining stability and continuity within the Defense Ministry.

Geraldine Johnson’s appointment brings a new era of leadership to the ministry, with hopes for a seamless transition and continued productivity.