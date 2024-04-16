Liberia News: LIBERIA CONDEMNS RECENT ISRAEL, IRAN CONFLICT
…As Pres. Boakai Calls for Restoration of Peace
Monrovia-April-16-TNR:President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has condemned the recent escalation of violent conflict between Israel and Iran and finds it deeply regretful that political and diplomatic efforts have yet to bring peace and stability to the Middle East.
The President noted that the fallout from further escalation could produce untold sufferings, deaths and widespread destruction on both sides as well as neighboring countries.
He urged both Israel and Hamas to adhere to the terms of the UN Security Council Resolution 2728, which calls for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages on both sides, and expanded humanitarian aid to civilians.
The Liberian Leader encouraged all parties to engage earnestly in dialogue and mediation, utilizing all available platforms to seek a permanent resolution to the conflicts in the region.
“The current escalation risks a wider regional, if not global conflict, which could compound the current vexing challenges already faced by humanity, such as the climate crisis, global health issues, and economic instability.” He cautioned.
President Boakai added that the United Nations now faces its greatest test of the century and must step up to avert what could be a very destructive war and find a lasting solution to the conflicts in the region it as was established primarily for purposes of this nature.
He further stated that they cannot repeat the errors of the 20th century, nor can they afford to exacerbate the current global crises by risking war when peaceful solutions are within reach.
