Liberia News: LIBERIA, CHINA SIGNED US$5M PROJECT AGREEMENT

By: Perry B. Zordyu

Monrovia-April-11-2024-TNR:The Government of Liberia and the People’s Republic of China through the Liberia Broadcasting System have signed a US$4million project agreement to expand and refurbished the Liberia Broadcasting System.

During the official signing ceremony at the compound of the Liberia Broadcasting System Wednesday, the Director-General of the entity Eugene Fahngon said it is an immense significant milestone for the family of LBS something he said has been an old-age problem.

Director Fahngon noted that in order to have a unique pivotal way to transform information, it is prudent to make and enable the state own broadcast vibrant and proactive in dissemination of information.

“Understanding today the significant of this project, I am proud and of the strongest conviction that the Liberia Broadcasting System will once again champion the requisite information to be consumed by the audience which underscores the importance of government entities and state enterprises,” Director-General Fahngon stressed.

He lauded the Chinese as well as the Liberia Electricity Cooperation for their support and pledged to stand firm in upholding the ties with various institutions.

Signing on behalf of the People’s Republic of China, Chinese Ambassador Yin Chengwu announced his government’sreadiness to commence the refurbishment and expansion project at the state-owned LBS.

According to him, the engineering team from China is expected to arrive in the country soon to work out modalities with the LBS management on the commencement of the project.

Ambassador Yin noted that the People’s Republic of China remains committed to supporting Liberia and upholding China-Liberia relations and the one-China Policy.

For his part, Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piahwho also chairs the LBS Board of Directors, expressed delight over China’s assistance to LBS and for also assisting the Government of Liberia to adequately propagate its programs, activities, and achievements to the public.

Minister Piah at the same time, pledged the government’s commitment adding that China remains Liberia’s strategic partner.

He however, reaffirmed the One-China Policy stating that it will fully be implemented under the Joseph Nyuma Boakaipresidency under the ARREST Agenda.

In 2006, China entered into a Technical Assistance Agreement with the Government of Liberia, through which LBS’s refurbishment and expansion project phase one started in November 2007.

In November 2008, China handed over a renovated and fully- equipped LBS facility to the Liberian government.

The cost of the LBS expansion Project is US$5 million relaying outstations in Bomi, Bong, Grand Bassa, Grand Gedeh, Lofa, and Maryland Counties to link with the main studio in Monrovia through microwave satellite links, expanding the station’s coverage to many counties in Liberia.