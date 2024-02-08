LIBERIA NEWS: LIBERIA BLIND YOUTH WANT INCLUSION IN MAINSTREAM SOCIETY

By Mark B. Dumbar

Monrovia-Feb 8 The Projects Manager of the Liberia Christian Association of the Blind Youth, Madam Susannah K. Anderson has disclosed that the blind youth of Liberia are part of the future leaders and as such they should be included in mainstream society to help rebuild Liberia.

Speaking on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, on a local radio station, she said the Liberia Christian Association of the Blind Youth will focus on ensuring that they become part of the future leaders in the country.

Madam Anderson who has been in Liberia for the second time from Denmark said there is a great need for the children’s capacity to be built. She mentioned that many of the children are orphans by their parents due to their blindness.

“Their parents leave them just because they are visually impaired,” she added. Madam Anderson lamented that whenever she sees the kids in such condition her heart usually bleeds. Despite the difficulties they faced, the Liberia Christian Association of the Blind Youth through its main organization has been engaged with two projects to help the association in Liberia.

Madam Anderson furthered that the first project is an international partner from Denmark who will support the organization with finances to ensure that the blind youth’s voices are heard in Liberia through capacity building for them to empower their friends who are not part of the project.

The Project Manager said the second project focuses on quality education, empowerment, and creating self-awareness for blind youth as well as the creation of a network with blind youth across the country.

Madam Anderson disclosed that the Organization of the Blind Youth Association has been working together for over 20 years with the mother organization. She said the organization realizes that there is a need to help blind girls and boys by giving them a stand-in life.

Madam Anderson further that during the project; there will be a series of activities that will focus on only the blind youth in Liberia.

Also speaking, the Youth Project Coordinator, Emmanuel T. Nagba said the projects were approved in November 2023. He mentioned that since it was approved the association has completed successfully the first batch which has to do with the issues of procurement of office materials and workshops. The project coordinator disclosed that the project mainly focuses on empowering blind youths in the association of Liberia.

He further stated that many workshops have been held to empower the visually impaired youth in Liberia and strengthen their capacity. “It is our hope and prayer that after this project has been completed many of them will have a lot of training,” he added.

At the same time, the Project Supervisor, Moses disclosed that over the years the Liberia Christian Association of the Blind Youth as an organization for the blind in Liberia has been involved with the issues of advocacy of their rights and inclusion of blind people into other government areas.