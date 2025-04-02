Liberia News: Liberia Airport Authority Assets Ordered Seized

Monrovia-In another embarrassing situation following the electricity ignominy at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) that has ignited fierce criticisms of the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA), the Debt Court for Montserrado County has ordered the seizure of assets belonging to it (LAA).

According to Court document, the action stemmed from LAA’s failure to settle a court judgment totaling US$40,200 in a case brought by the heirs of the late Florence C. Mends Cole, represented by fearless lawyer, Cllr. Pearl Brown Bull.

The Court ordered Bailiff Emmanuel C. Bowen to seize and expose for sale all assets and interests of the LAA, including those held under the control of Acting Managing Director Martin Hayes and his deputies at the institution’s headquarters in Unification Town, Lower Margibi County, a Writ of Execution of March 27, 2025 detailed.

The Writ read in part: “If you cannot find the assets of the said Defendant, you are hereby further commanded to seize their properties or arrest their living bodies and forthwith bring them before any judge of competent jurisdiction to be dealt with according to law unless they shall pay the money or show properties to seize and expose for sale.”

Sahru Joine Mends Cole and Think Jenkie Mends Cole, representatives of the intestate estate of the late Florence C. Mends Cole had filed an Action of Debt, seeking enforcement of a judgment said to be related to the LAA’s unpaid debt.

The court document references Liberian law (1LCLR, page 235 – Section 44.39), empowering officers of the court to detain individuals or attach properties to satisfy court judgments.

The development comes at the time the LAA is under public scrutiny in light of Sunday’s national embarrassment when a Brussels Airlines landed at the RIA in darkness.