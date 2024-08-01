Liberia News: LEC to Construct 200MW Hydropower Plant

Liberia-The Liberia Electricity Cooperation (LEC) and World Bank is expected to construct a 200-Megawatt Hydropower Plant that will meaningfully enhance the national grid and provide a dependable and sustainable energy source for future generations.

According to a statement from the Liberia Electricity Cooperation (LEC) dated July 29, 2024, the estimated cost for the project is about $550 million and has already attracted interest from the World Bank and a commitment to fund roughly 50 percent of the project.

“Once This state-of-the-art hybrid facility is completed, it will connect the natural power of our rivers to generate a substantial amount of clean, renewable electricity and it will significantly boost our national grid, providing a reliable and sustainable energy source for generations to come,” the LEC statement said.

It also added that the project will form part of a planned cascade of hydropower walls along the St. Paul River, which will be serviced in the future by a storage reservoir at the convergence of the Via and St. Paul Rivers.

Meanwhile, the LEC statement further disclosed that the entity is about to close on the procurement process of issuance of work contracts with partners to establish Liberia’s first ever solar farm, adding that if completed, it will connect the power of the sun to provide clean, renewable energy for the country.

“The 20 MW solar farm will not only reduce our carbon footprint but also enhance energy security and create numerous job opportunities,” the LEC statement pointed out.

“We are excited to announce the expansion of Mt. Coffee Hydropower Plant, increasing its current capacity by 50 percent, this expansion will enhance our ability to meet the growing energy demands of our country, ensuring a more stable and efficient power supply for all,” the LEC Press release cited.