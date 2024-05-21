Liberia News: Lawmakers Divided

By: Washington Tumay Watson

Monrovia-May-21-TNR:Since the introduction of new regulations by the Liberia National Police to regulate the movements of motorcyclists in the city of Monrovia, there have been mixed views over the process with some in support of the regulations while other are opposing it.

With the recent intervention of Vice President Jeremiah Koung, the police decided to relax the regulations of keeping motorcyclists off the main streets, but decided on a new strategy that before plying the main streets, all motorcyclists must have two helmets, carry a single passenger, get a license and be insured before getting on the main streets.

As the New Republic Newspaper picks up the story, the new stance by the Liberia National Police on motorcyclists is said to be causing serious divisions amongst Liberians including members of the Legislature.

Controversial Montserrado Country District #10 Representative, Yekeh Kolubah has since condemned the police regulations against motorcyclists saying that the action is intended to deprive the motorcyclists their right of movement.

While Rep. Kolubah is not in support of the regulations, his colleague, Nimba County Representative, Musa Hansan Bilitywho chairs the House’s Committee on National Security has sharply responded saying that motorcyclists do not belong in the city.

According to Rep. Bility, nowhere in the world you will have motorcyclists in the city without regulations like in Liberia.

Speaking on Sunday on SK TV through a phone conversation from Nimba County, Representative Bility said it was not a prudent decision to compromise the previous regulations that were to be implemented.

The Nimba County District #7 lawmaker furthered that the House’s Committee on Security has not been briefed on the new regulations emphasizing that as soon they return, it will be one of the key issues that he will focus on.

The Liberty Party National Chairman furthered that motorcyclists are often destroying citizens’ vehicles daily. He noted that the country is politically charged and those politicians who are advocating for motorcyclists to be on the main roads are only seeking an opportunity to amplify the situation.

Representative Bility disclosed that the country is governed by the rule of law that needs to be adhered to by all citizens. He urged Liberians to respect the rule of law and do away with the act of violence highlighting that it undermines the peace and stability of the country.

The Nimba County lawmaker further called on the motorcyclists to uphold the Liberia National Police regulations on its no-go zones and the required documents.

Representative Musa Bility and Representative Yekeh Kolubahare the two lawmakers who have openly disagreed with the police negotiation with the motorcyclists through the intervention of the Vice President.

The Montserrado County District #10 Representative, Kolubahcalled on the police to give a three-month grace period to the motorcyclists to enable them get those requirements, unlike Representative Bility who asserted that it was time for the police to enforce its regulations without compromise.

With the level of divisions amongst Liberians over regulating the movements of motorcyclists in the city, Liberian arewatching what they lawmakers will do in the coming days.