Liberia News :LAWMAKER DONATES YELLOW MACHINE TO DISTRICT TO ADDRESS MAJOR CHALLENGES

Monrovia-Montserrado County District #4 Representative has dedicated a motor grader machine to the District, terming it a monumental and remarkable achievement in the history of the district to own its machine for work in the area.

“We are pleased today to officially dedicate and commission for your use, the motor grader that was procured singularly by us as a Representative of the District,” Rep. Thomas said.

District Four is one of the challenged districts in Liberia because of its bad feeder road conditions, poor drainage system that often results in flooding during the rainy season.

Rep. Thomas said the dedication of the machine was is a milestone achievement for District #4 stating, “As you all know, one major challenge we have as a District is road infrastructure. Most of the drainages are becoming impassable. Feeder roads are challenged.”

According to him, the rural part of our district which represents 75% of the land space is basically challenged, adding that he and his team are trying to solve the flooding issue.

“Eighteen of our communities are being struck by flood,” he intoned.

The lawmaker promised citizens of the District during the 2023 general and presidential elections that he would have sought their needs and provided them with the needed materials that will bring changes.

It was based upon the promises made that the lawmaker said the motor grader machine was bought for the district and its citizens as a campaign promise fulfillment. He said, “I consider it as a campaign promise being fulfilled because we said to our people during the campaign that we were going to do a, b, and d. Part of that proposal that were made to our people was the establishment of the Paynesville College, construction of a hospital in the three regions of the district, which is on-going.”

The lawmaker put the cost of the machine a little over US$90,000.

He told the gathering that the money for the equipment was secured from a loan agreement from a bank although he didn’t say which bank but informed the gathering that it was bought from the People’s Republic of China.

House’s Chairperson on the Judiciary Committee updated his people that he has bought two 12-tyre trucks, a bore-hole machine all for the district and has used it to install 20 hand pumps at certain parts of the district with more installation pending. Also, he stated that he signed a memorandum of understanding with the Williams Pauline School, and he will soon control it.

“We secured a parcel of land down Du-Port Road for the trade school’s construction, divided the district into three regions, and each region will have a hospital. Construction is on-going. Besides, we proffered a bill for the establishment of Paynesville Community College, and it has been passed by the House of Representatives and is before the Senate for concurrence,” Representative Thomas said.

A motor grader is a multipurpose construction equipment used for road construction, and maintenance of dirt and gravel roads.

It was invented in 1885, and has undergone much technological advancement that improved its functionality and increased the number of uses.

In a related development, Ministry of Public Work Assistant Minister, John K. Zoegar, Jr., thanked Representative Thomas for the machine purchased and pledged the ministry’s full cooperation to opening allays and grading feeder roads. In the same manner, Montserrado County District #12 representative lauded his counterpart and cut the ribbon during the dedication of the machine.

Former representative candidate, Community and Leadership Development Association Chairman, Godfred Johnson, and others expressed thanks and appreciation to Representative Thomas, and cemented his working ties with him for the district’s wellbeing.