Liberia News: LAWMAKER CLASH

By Mark N. Mengonfia

Authorities at the Sapo National Park and a lawmaker of Sinoe County District Three, Alex S. Noah have clashed over the protection of the park.

James Smith who works with the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) raised the need for those who are illegally occupying the area to move or be removed.

In an exclusive interview, Mr. Smith called on the President of Liberia to issue an Executive Order that will help protect the National Park from intruders whom he said are causing serious problems in the park.

“The Executive Order should declare the Sapo National Park as a no-go zone for unauthorized people. I am also recommending a joint security law enforcement patrol to be conducted for three months within the Sapo National Park to remove all of the illegal occupants” Mr. Smith added.

He said the area has been overtaken by illegal occupants who are causing some of the protected species to leave the Park.

According to the forester, the Sapo National Park has great species like pygmy hippopotamus, Upper Guinea Red Colobus, Western Chimpanzee and other protected species.

But the county’s lawmaker sees it differently.

Rep. Noah of District Three during discussion with people of the part community, gave a direct instruction to workers of the Sapo National Park not to touch or remove any illegal occupant of that National Park.

According to the lawmaker, the inhabitants of the National Park community are used to farming, hunting and other livelihood activities, but the protection of the area has made people of the area not to practice their traditional activities like freely farming or hunting.

Speaking recently when he visited the Sapo National Park community, Rep. Alex S.Noah said it pains that people who are used to their hunting and other activities being deprived without any alternatives.

He said as a lawmaker, he is not against the conversion of the Sapo National Park, but what pains him is that there are no provision of alternative livelihoods for the communities near the park.

“We agreed that people should not go in the park but there should be a way for the people to benefit,” he said.

He added, “You cannot get the people like they are living in slavery.”

According to him, because those in authority come with their different plans which are not in favor of the ordinary people, that is why their lives are still in poverty.

The District Three lawmaker said if nothing is done to improve the lives of the ordinary people in the Sapo National Park community, those who are illegally occupying the area will not move and they should not be removed using any force.

“Our people will be there until we talk. Nobody should use ERU, PSU or any other U to remove them by force” he said.

The lawmaker said it is time that they as the people’s Representatives stand their grounds to ensure that they benefit from their resources.

“For the next six years, I will try my best to represent you. I will talk to ensure that we all benefit from what God has blessed us with” he intoned.