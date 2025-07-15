Liberia News: ‎LACRA Acting Boss Dan Saryee Calls for Unity, Promises Support for Farmers and Staff

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

‎By Othello S. Nimely

‎

‎ MONROVIA-July 14, 2025_The Acting Director General of the Liberia Agricultural Commodity Regulatory Authority (LACRA), Hon. Dan Saryee, has emphasized the need for unity among staff, farmers, and exporters across the country to ensure the agency’s success in regulating and boosting Liberia’s agricultural sector.

‎

‎Mr. Saryee made the remarks during an assessment visit to Bong County, where he and his delegation engaged local staff and stakeholders. The Bong County visit followed a similar trip to Nimba County, where the LACRA leadership met with cocoa and coffee farmers and exporter to better understand the challenges they face.

‎

‎“Without unity among the staff, farmers, and exporters, the work of LACRA will not be successful,” said Acting DG Saryee. He called on staff to remain committed to duty and emphasized reconciliation and teamwork as vital components of his administration.

‎

‎The assessment visits were led by Acting DG Saryee alongside his two deputies — Adolphus D. Forkpa, Deputy Director General for Finance, and Alpha K. Gongolee, Deputy Director General for Operations and Technical Services. According to Mr. Saryee, the purpose of the tour was to gain firsthand insight into the issues affecting the agricultural sector and the operational challenges faced by LACRA staff in the counties.

‎

‎During interactions with local teams, Mr. Saryee outlined his vision for the agency, pledging to provide greater support to farmers and revamp agricultural productivity across Liberia. “One of our key action plans is to establish nurseries that will provide seedlings for our farmers,” he said.

‎

‎Acknowledging the existence of aging farms, the Acting DG stressed the importance of integrating old farms to restore commercial viability.

‎

‎In Bong and Nimba Counties, local staff presented a series of operational concerns. In response, DG Saryee assured them that their issues would be addressed as swiftly as possible.

‎

‎The Acting Director General’s nationwide tour marks effort by LACRA to engage with stakeholders directly and reinforce the agency’s commitment to reforming and revitalizing Liberia’s agriculture sector.

