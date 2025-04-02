Liberia News: Labor Minister Lauded

Monrovia-Labor Minister Cooper W. Kruah has been commended by the Firestone Workers for what they termed “huge fringe benefits” they achieved through the intervention of the Minister.

The Firestone Workers of over four thousand workforce of Firestone Plantation Company recently consummated a renegotiated Collective Bargaining Agreement with the company through the instrumentality of Minister Kruah/

The President of the Workers, Rodennic Bongorlee, commended the Labour Minister following the successful signing of the CBA that was personally supervised by Minister Kruah.

As a result of the CBA, the Firestone Workers said they were able to accrue at least fifty percent of their retirement benefits from management upon retirement, before commencing the tedious process of getting NASSCORP benefits.

President Bongorlee attributed the success to Minister Kruah’s skillful and administrative conduct during the CBA negotiation, saying that workers at the plantation now stand to benefit from a special benefit package called ” Handshake” for retired or terminally ill workers” as an additional motivation for dedication to serve the company.

They also acknowledged the Labour Minister halting of the relocation of some workers to unfinished camp structures.

The workers also praised Minister Kruah for ensuring that all daily hired workers at Firestone were immediately transitioned to full employment status, elevating their economic standards.

The Firestone Plantation workers President emphasized that under the just ended renegotiated CBA, there are more benefits than any other in most recent past.

He urged union members and Management to comply fully with all terms of the CBA.

Also, Firestone Plantation Company Government Relations Manager Richard Fallah and LLC Secretary General Marcus Blamah, both assured Minister Kruah of their unflattering commitment to implement the CBA and sustain industrial peace at the company.

Labour Minister Cooper W. Kruah, in response spoke of President Joseph Nyumah Boakai’s ARREST Agenda in which the rights of both workers and investment conglomerates are key in promoting economic stimulus.

The Firestone Plantation Company Management and Workers CBA is expected to last for three years, as of 2025.