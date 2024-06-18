Liberia News: LABOR BEGINS INSPECTION

By, Washington Tumay Watson

Liberia-The Labor Inspector General of Liberia, Charles Brown has disclosed a robust joint enforcement inspection plan at various concession companies and business entities in rural Liberia.

He said the joint enforcement inspection will include the Liberia Revenue Authority, and the Labor Ministry which will cover Grand Cape Mount, Bomi, Grand Bassa, Nimba and Bong Margibi Counties among others.

Speaking recently in Monrovia, the Labor Inspector General disclosed that the inspection is not only going to focus on concession companies but stores within those counties.

“All foreign workers in those stores will have to be in full compliance with the country’s labor law, “he said.

Mr. Brown indicated that there will be two teams that will take on the joint enforcement compliance inspection to generate government revenue and at the same time, ensure that the laws are upheld.

He said foreign workers who are not in compliance should get prepared for the team enforcement action in line with the labor laws of the country.

“We are not going to compromise the law, because we have a target to the revenue generation, the Ministry of Labor has the target of 8 million United States Dollars to support the national budget, “he added.

The Labor Inspector General of Liberia assured the public that the Ministry will is targeting the amount of revenue through the enforcement of those who should comply with the labor laws, especially the work permit.

He also asserted that the inspection team will ensure that jobs that belong to Liberians are in full compliance with the companies and various businesses across the country.

Mr. Brown told the media that the inspection will not focus on the name of companies or long stay in the country but on those that are working in the confirmation of the law.