Liberia News: Koffi Anna Peace Institute Observes 21st CPA Anniversary

By Jamesetta D Williams

Liberia-Celebrations commemorating the 21st anniversary of the Comprehensive Accra Peace Accord (CPA) were held at the weekend in Monrovia under the auspices of the Kofi Annan Institute for Conflict Transformation (K.A.I.C.T.) under the theme “Reconciling and Uniting for Sustainable Peace in Liberia.”

Minister of Justice, Cllr. Oswald Tweh, in a special statement in his capacity as chair of the Cabinet in the absence of President Boakai reflected on the significance.

“It has been 21 years since the signing of the Accra Peace Accord, and as a nation, we have demonstrated our commitment to maintaining and sustaining peace through collective efforts and actions. We have successfully conducted democratic elections, culminating in the peaceful transfer of power to H.E. Josepha N. Boakai,.”

Minister Tweh acknowledged the role of former presidents in upholding peace during the periods of transitions, and expressed gratitude to the Liberian people, whom he referred to as the “real MVPs” of the peace enjoyed over the past two decades.

“As we celebrate this remarkable milestone, let us remember that there is still much work to be done in reconciling, healing, and addressing the gaps in our justice system. We must hold lawbreakers accountable and ensure the full implementation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s recommendations,” ” Cllr. Tweh continued.

Minister Tweh who is also Attorney General, emphasized that for peace to be lasting, accountability is essential, stressing that “Impunity breeds lawlessness, encourages conflict, and leaves victims suffering in silence, without opportunities for healing, reconciliation, or compensation.”

Cllr. Tweh said President Joseph N. Boakai issued Executive Order Number 131 on May 2, 2024, establishing a War and Economic Crimes Court, tasked with developing a framework for prosecuting individuals responsible for egregious crimes committed during Liberia’s civil wars.

“As Minister of Justice and Attorney General, I am committed to supporting the President’s agenda for peace and ensuring that the systems needed for healing, reconciliation, and accountability are put in place,” he asserted.

In a recent meeting with the Liberia Configuration of the Peace-building Commission in New York on August 19, 2024, Cllr. Tweh outlined Liberia’s peace-building, including addressing the root causes of conflict, ensuring justice for victims, and creating an environment where all Liberians, especially youth, can thrive in a peaceful society.

He reiterated that the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court is both a legal and moral imperative, noting “This represents Liberia’s commitment to ending the cycle of impunity and delivering justice to victims of our civil wars.”

“However,” he added, “justice alone is not enough; it must be accompanied by efforts to heal and rebuild our communities.”

Cllr. Tweh also highlighted the government’s commitment to establishing a Repatriation Trust Fund to support conflict victims, ensuring they are not forgotten as Liberia moves forward.

He expressed gratitude to the organizers of the K.A.I.C.T. event for reminding the nation of its commitments under the Accra Peace Agreement. “Sustaining peace is a collective responsibility for every Liberian,” he emphasized. “We must respect the rule of law, trust the justice system, and refrain from taking the law into our own hands.”

Also U.S. Ambassador to Liberia, Mark Tonores, thanked Liberians on 21 years of sustained peace since the civil wars. “Today, we celebrate not just an anniversary but the courage, commitment, and sacrifice of countless Liberians, including women, youth, and civil society groups, who worked tirelessly to end the brutal civil wars,” he said.

The US envoy recognized the contributions of the Women of Liberia Mass Action for Peace movement, praising their peaceful demonstrations that played a crucial role in achieving peace. “I salute their courage and love for their country,” he stated.