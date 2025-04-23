Liberia News: Koffa Triumphs As Supreme Court Rules In Bill Of Information 

Monrovia-The long-awaited and anticipated judgement or ruling by the Supreme Court of Liberia in the Bill of Information filed before it sometimes ago has favored the embattled Speaker of the House of Representatives, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa.

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 ruling by the Supreme Court declared that the actions of the self-declared Majority Bloc in the leadership saga at the House of Representatives are unconstitutional.

The judgement is seen as a significant legal triumph for Speaker Koffa.

Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene Gyapay Yuoh, handing down the ruling, said any legislative sitting or decision-making session convened without the duly elected Speaker presiding, while present and not incapacitated violates the Constitution of the Republic

She declared “Any action or sitting of the majority bloc in which the elected speaker is not presiding despite being present and is not absent or incapacitated is unconstitutional.”

The ruling mandated the Majority Bloc to “operate in the interpretation of the Constitution as stated by the Supreme Court.”

Embattled Speaker filed the Bill of Information to the Supreme Court in light of the ambiguity that marred its previous ruling that emanated from a petition for prohibition that had been filed by the minority bloc, which represents the group of lawmakers standing with the embattled Speaker.

The petition for prohibition was intended to restraint the so-called Majority Bloc from proceeding with any actions deemed extremely sunken to the laws of the Republic, mainly the Constitution of the Republic.

The Court’s previous plan to rule in the case on April 6 was deferred for unknown reasons, though it had been alleged that the decision resulted from a request by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to make some intervention, in terms of finding an amicable solution to the crisis which largely affected government’s operations.

The leadership saga began in October of last year where group of lawmakers signed a resolution to remove Speaker Koffa in his absence.

The Speaker was in Rome, Italy along with President Boakai when the coup was initiated against him on allegations of corruption and other malfeasance.