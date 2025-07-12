Liberia news: Killer Still at Large After Brutal Death of 3-Year-Old in Maryland County

By: Emmanuel Tarpeh Quiah, Contributing Writer

WEAH VILLAGE- Maryland County – Residents of Weah Village, located along the Pleebo-to-Harper highway, have launched a manhunt for an unidentified man accused of brutally killing a 3-year-old boy on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at approximately 12:00 PM.

According to Mr. Gabriel Harmon, General Town Chief of Weah Village, the young victim, Adolphus Collins, was with his mother, Oretha Nyemah, under a tent that served as a makeshift kitchen when the tragic incident occurred.

Chief Harmon explained that Nyemah had briefly left her son to retrieve an item from the house. Upon her return, she discovered the child’s lifeless body with multiple severe wounds.

Eyewitnesses reported that the suspect fled the scene immediately after committing the crime.

That same day, several residents assisted by the Community Watch Forum began searching for the suspect in nearby bushes and surrounding towns.

The child was laid to rest later that day, leaving the entire community in mourning over the shocking tragedy.

The horrifying event has drawn hundreds of sympathizers and family members to Weah Village.

Witnesses also revealed that on the morning of the same day, the suspect had allegedly threatened to kill a local farmer, Jackson Wesseh. According to reports, the suspect approached Mr. Wesseh’s door with the intention of harming him, but Wesseh managed to escape, leaving the suspect on his property.

Sources further disclosed that the suspect is known for violent behavior, including repeated abuse of his parents—a pattern that allegedly led his father to cut ties with him.

The suspect, originally from Harper City in Maryland County, had recently relocated to Weah Village to engage in charcoal production.

Weah Village lies along the Pleebo-to-Harper highway and falls under Pleebo-Sodoken District administratively, although it is politically part of Harper District.

Despite ongoing efforts by local residents and the Community Watch Forum, the suspect remains at large.

