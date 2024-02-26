Liberia News: “Keep the Peace “

By, Washington Tumay Watson

Monrovia-February-26-TNR:Several Liberians are urging president Joseph Nyuma Boakai to keep the peace and stability of the country.

The concerned Liberians emphasized that upholding the peace and stability of the country as a government are key to Liberia’s democratic gains.

Speaking on a local media through a phone in, the citizens said it was because of the experience that the Liberian leader have in government that prompted the majority of Liberians to vote him over the rest of the other contenders during the recent democratic process.

They want President Boakai to play that leadership role in maintaining the peace andreconciliation.

Some of the callers noted that it is the followers of leaders that divert them into dictatorship because of their interest, and always push leaders into acts that create disunity among the citizens.

They also called on President Boakai to be careful with how he makes the appointments in government and decision to take jobs from other Liberians because of political party differences.

The citizens asserted that democracy calls for diversify political alignments during elections and after the democratic process it is the responsibility of the President to reconcile all Liberians regardless of his or her political party affiliation.

The callers reminded President Boakai of the consequences that is associated with disenchanted citizens on the success of a government.

The citizens also called on the international community to ensure that the government upholds the peace of the country mostly human rights.

According to them, the peace of Liberia is peace to the sub region including the Mano River Union (MRU), the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU).