Liberia News: JUDGES, MAGISTRATES FACE CHIEF JUSTICE’S WRATH

Monrovia-May-07-2024-TNR:Liberia’s Chief Justice, Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh has blasted at lawyers and threatened to fine some Justices, Judges and Magistrates who deliberately refused to attend the annual Law Day celebration in Monrovia.

Chief Justice Youh termed the actions of some Justices, Judges and Magistrates to abandon the National Law Day celebration as a complete disrespect to the rules of law in the country.

The National Law Day is celebrated every year May 3 and is aimed at celebrating the rule of law in the society as well as cultivating a deeper understanding of the legal profession.

The celebration was held Friday May 3, 2024 at the Paynesville Town Hall in consistent with the Liberia National Bar Association Constitution, and held under the theme, “The mechanism leading to the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court.

Delivering a special statement on behave of the Supreme Court of Liberia, Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh said based on the mandate of the Bar President and National Council, she issued an order that all court be closed on May 3, 2024 as a precedence in observance of the day.

According to the Chief Justice, despite the decision to close all courts in observance of the day, Justices, judges, magistrates, and lawyers were in low attendance at the occasion, this she termed as disobedience to the rule of law. She further that she will tax judges and magistrates to paid a price for boycotting the celebration of the day.

“For those of you who said I have no authority in championing this cause, let me just remind you that the Chief Justice is the administrative head of the judiciary,” she said.

The observance of Law Day started in 1957 by the American Bar Association, and US President Dwight D. Eisenhower who declared Law Day a national day of commitment as principles of government under the rule of Law.