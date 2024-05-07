Liberia News: JUDGES, MAGISTRATES FACE CHIEF JUSTICE’S WRATH
…For Abandoning Nat’l Law Day Celebration
Monrovia-May-07-2024-TNR:Liberia’s Chief Justice, Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh has blasted at lawyers and threatened to fine some Justices, Judges and Magistrates who deliberately refused to attend the annual Law Day celebration in Monrovia.
Chief Justice Youh termed the actions of some Justices, Judges and Magistrates to abandon the National Law Day celebration as a complete disrespect to the rules of law in the country.
The National Law Day is celebrated every year May 3 and is aimed at celebrating the rule of law in the society as well as cultivating a deeper understanding of the legal profession.
The celebration was held Friday May 3, 2024 at the Paynesville Town Hall in consistent with the Liberia National Bar Association Constitution, and held under the theme, “The mechanism leading to the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court.
Delivering a special statement on behave of the Supreme Court of Liberia, Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh said based on the mandate of the Bar President and National Council, she issued an order that all court be closed on May 3, 2024 as a precedence in observance of the day.
According to the Chief Justice, despite the decision to close all courts in observance of the day, Justices, judges, magistrates, and lawyers were in low attendance at the occasion, this she termed as disobedience to the rule of law. She further that she will tax judges and magistrates to paid a price for boycotting the celebration of the day.
“For those of you who said I have no authority in championing this cause, let me just remind you that the Chief Justice is the administrative head of the judiciary,” she said.
The observance of Law Day started in 1957 by the American Bar Association, and US President Dwight D. Eisenhower who declared Law Day a national day of commitment as principles of government under the rule of Law.
With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any problems
of plagorism or copyright violation? My blog
has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my permission.
Do you know any ways to help prevent content from being stolen? I’d definitely appreciate it.
Look into my web blog Puff Wow
Hi friends, good piece of writing and fastidious urging commented at this place, I am truly enjoying by these.
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is
added I get three emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove
me from that service? Thank you!
I blog frequently and I genuinely appreciate your content.
This article has really peaked my interest. I’m going to bookmark your blog
and keep checking for new information about once per week.
I opted in for your RSS feed too.
Wonderful blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News.
Do you have any suggestions on how to get
listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to
get there! Thank you
Wow that was odd. I just wrote an really long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up.
Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just wanted to say fantastic blog!
Great post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed!
Very useful information particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such info a lot.
I was seeking this particular information for a long time.
Thank you and good luck.