Liberia News: JONAHSA FOUNDATION’S EFFORTS RECOGNIZED

Monrovia-April-15-2024-TNR:It is often said, “Work as if nobody’s watching and you will be recognized for what you do.”

This is the case with the Jonahsa Foundation, an institution that has been there for disadvantaged young people and people in need.

The institution’s efforts were recently placed on the stoplight, thus winning the Best Humanitarian Nonprofit Organization Award in Liberia 2024.

The organization was awarded as a result of its outstanding contributions to grassroots education, agriculture and mental health throughout Liberia.

Since its establishment in 2015, the Jonahsa Foundation continues to provide support to more than 3,000 underprivileged Liberian school going children in several schools across Liberia.

The Foundation provides support to children through the distribution of test books, copy books, book bags, payment of tuitions, and other schooling materials.

The Foundation is currently running its agriculture and mental health programs in three of Liberia’s fifteen counties.

June 25, 2023 one of the many schools under the JonahsaFoundation Outreach Educational Program held its Graduation of 5 nursery students at Recom Community School in North Road, New Georgia Montserrado County-Liberia.

Over the weekend, Saving Liberia, a civil society platform in Liberia for the prioritization of Early Childhood Education.

“To have a solid structure, the Foundation has to be strong,” Mr. Ben Johnson Chairman of Saving Liberia said.

He urged the Foundation to continue its initiatives in some hard-to-reach areas.

“Our Country is in need of nurses, doctors, administrators, lawyers, therefore we are committed to providing education for our unprivileged children,” he said.

Speaking via telephone, the CEO of the Foundation, Mr. Jonah Barcon, applauded Saving Liberia the recognition.

He said the Foundation remains committed to providing helping hands to the unprivileged.