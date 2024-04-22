Liberia News: JOHNSON’S FAMILY FINALLY SMILES

By Jamesetta D Williams

Monrovia-April-22-2024-TNR:At long last, the Johnson’s family has finally smiled as President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has identified with their daughter by fulfilling his promise to the Joyce Johnson.

The Johnson’s family has also lauded President Boakai and the Media for helping their daughter.

According to LB Online TV and New Republic Newspaper, the Johnson’s family greatly thanked the Liberian leader for fulfilling his promise and his continuous support to the family on their daughter’s education.

In an interview with the Dallas international School one of the administrators disclosed that President Boakai provided the amount of L$17,000 and US$100 for little Joyce Johnson’s tuition. In additional, the Representative from the Executive Mansion said the President further promised to fully take care of little Joyce Johnson’s education.

Mr. Johnson said they are very appreciative for the support of President Boakai and other who fought for the benefits of little Joyce Johnson.

Mr. Johnson narrated that with the support of President Boakai, they are very grateful for such promise and promised to work with the Liberian leader to make sure little Joyce achieve the best of education she desires.

According to Mr. Johnson, there were lots of mockery from their community that made them uncomfortable and thought of forgetting about the promise made by President Boakai.

Mr. Johnson said with such condition they totally forgot about the President’s promise and started to move on with their normal lives.

Mr. Johnson clarified that with all the rumors going around saying that this is all the Johnson family wanted is uncomfortable from their end. He said receiving such amounts from the President was never in the mind of the Johnson’s family.

The Representative from the Mansion admitted that the President totally forgot about little Joyce Johnson, but with the help of the media he was able to reach out to the family to fully take care of Joyce’s education.