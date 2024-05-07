Liberia News: JOB WALHALLA ENTERS SANQUIN STATUTORY DISTRICT

Monrovia-May-07-2024-TNR:One of the things that gave President Joseph Nyuma Boakai a hard time in his one-hundred days in office is appointments of government officials. Appointments were made and recorded based on request by others who felt left out.

This is the same case with Sinoe County where some of the citizens have expressed dissatisfactions over the appointment of officials of the county.

The citizens left Sinoe and came to Monrovia to call on their lawmakers’ attention to their concern.

Reading their petitioning statement, one of the Elders, Patrick Wisseh said, “We, the leaders representing the entire citizenry of Sanquin Statutory District have come today to categorically express our dissatisfaction over recent appointments made by His Excellency, Joseph Nyumah Boakai, and President of the Republic of Liberia affecting our Statutory District.

According to the citizens, they saw it important and most appropriate to use the means of petitioning their lawmakers through a petition to humbly put forth our disenchantment.

“Honorable gentlemen, if the rumors circulating within the corridors of Sinoe County that the submission of personnel listings of all Statutory Districts in Sinoe County was done by Mr. Milton Teahjay through the Chairman of the

Unity Party, Mr. Luthur Tarpeh then, we critically wonder why Mr. Teahjay should usurp the function of the Sinoe Legislative Caucus,” the citizens said in their statement.

The group of elders of the county said, “Representatives of our people, having carefully realized the complexity involved in the submission of such personnel listing affecting our Statutory District, we pray and hope that our caucus will work out the modality to put a halt to the listing perceived to originate from Mr. Milton Teahjay for a thorough review and proper rectification of the anomaly, so as to meet the desire of our people.”

It added that they look forward to getting a fruitful outcome to what they called ‘embarrassing situation.

The statement was presented to Sinoe County District #3 lawmaker, Alex Noah who thanked the citizens for using the right means to present their disagreements.

He was quick to remind the citizens of the appointment right given to the President of Liberia, the right he said no one has beside the President.

According to him, they will intervene and see how they can have their import but it is the President’s prerogative to appoint and sitting on the table with the President to decide on some of those things which will help calm the situation.