Liberia News: JAMES K. MULBAH HEADS TO RIA

Monrovia-February-29-TNR:President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has nominated additional officials to positions in government affecting the Liberia Electricity Corporation, (LEC) the General Services Agency (GSA), the Ministry of Labor (MOL), the Ministry of Mines & Energy (MME) and the Roberts International Airport (RIA).

Those appointed to take one service to the country are Cllr. Emmanuel A. Tulay, Chairman of the Board, Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), Galakpai Kortimai, Director General, General Services Agency (GSA), Othello P. Mansuo, Deputy Minister for Administration, Ministry of Labor(MOL), Daybay E. Johnson, Deputy Minister for Regional Labor Affairs, Ministry of Labor (MOL) and Raphael E. Donokolo, Deputy Minister for Alien Registration, Ministry of Labor (MOL).

Others are Rufus Saylee, Assistant Minister for Trade Union Affairs, Ministry of Labor (MOL), Emmanuel Zorh, Assistant Minister for Labor Standards, Ministry of Labor(MOL), Rufus K. Freeman, Assistant Minister for Administration, Ministry of Labor (MOL), Eudora BlayPritchard, Deputy Minister for Administration, Ministry of Mines & Energy (MME), Hines S. Williams, Deputy Minister for Operations, Ministry of Mines & Energy (MME), Charles Umehai, Deputy Minister for Energy, Ministry of Mines & Energy (MME), Fanseh Mulbah, Deputy Minister for Planning, Ministry of Mines & Energy (MME), Oliver Gbegbe, Assistant Minister for Mineral Operations, Ministry of Mines & Energy (MME) and James K. Mulbah, Managing Director, Roberts International Airport (RIA).

These nominations, where applicable, are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.

President Boakai further calls on all those nominated to continue to demonstrate diligence, commitment, integrity, professionalism, and loyalty in service to country.

James K. Mulbah, a graduate of the University of Liberia (UL) with Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology was named by the President of the Republic of Liberia to serve his country his capacity as managing director of the Roberts International Airport ( RIA)

Mr. Mulbah obtained a postgraduate diploma in Strategic Business Management from the Swedish Institute for Public Administration sponsored by SIDA and he is currently a candidate for a master’s Degree in International Relations at the University of Liberia.

He served as the first Secretary on the Board of the first Pan African E-Waste Management Network called Sustainable Digital Development Alliance of Africa with head office in Nairobi, Kenya.

Mulbah has received numerous certificates and accolades including Certificate in Financial Management from the World Bank Group IFC, Certificate in Electronic Waste Recycling at Ateliers De Formations Industries in Switzerland, Advance certificate in Solid waste management (World Bank), Advance certificate in Entrepreneurship/ Business management University of Wisconsin Stout (UW Stout) –USA, Advance Certificate in Organic Fertilizer Production Songhai Liberia Initiative, Certificate in Entrepreneurship Richard Branson Entrepreneurship Program (South Africa), Diploma in Inclusive E waste Recycling (GIZ sponsored program in South Africa), and a Certificate from a Trainer of Trainers Workshop Business Labs Methology.

Others are the Golda Meir MASHAV Carmel International Training Center, and certificate in Bio Digester Toilet construction from Drillix Ghana Limited. He is a Licensed Environmental Evaluator, trained and Licensed by the Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia.

Mulbah served as a member of the United States Ambassador to Liberia (Deborah R. Malac) Council of Youth Advisors and also served on the Regional Advisory Board of West Africa of the Mandela Washington Fellowship from 2014-2015, where he represented Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Mulbah served as the President of the State Exchange Alumni of Liberia-SEAL (2019-2023) a network of professionals who benefited from the US government sponsorship programs.

In 2014, he received the Most Innovative Entrepreneur Award by Business Start-up Center in partnership with SPARK, Bid network, and Accountability Lab.

In 2016, he was appointed by the former Vice President of the Republic of Liberia as Environmental Adviser to his office. James is a 2018 United States-Africa Entrepreneurship Award winner.

Mulbah has worked with the following partners; USAID, USADF, US Embassy Liberia, SIDA, Global Communities, ActionAid Liberia, UNDP, UNMIL, Africa Enterprise Challenge Fund, Fair recycling Corporation, Julius Baer Foundation, Peter Baumann Foundation, REPIC, InnoRecycling, GIZ, World Bank Liberia, Tony ElumeluFoundation, Temperatio and Mercy Corps.