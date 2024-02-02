Liberia News: JALLAH, KAMARA SAIL THROUGH AT SENATE

By: Perry B. Zordyu

Monrovia-Feb-2-TNR:The Liberian Senate has officially confirmed with unanimously votes the Commissioner General of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) and the Minister of Finance and Development Planning.

Mr. Dorbor Jallah and Boima S. Kamara, two of President Boakai’s first nominees were confirmed yesterday by members of the Liberian Senate after several hours of confirmation hearing conducted on Wednesday January 31, 2024 in the Chamber of the Senate.

On Thursday, February 1, 2024, the confirmation of Mr. James Dorbor Jallah and Mr. Kamara came under thorough scrutinizing during the Senate’s confirmation hearing held on Capitol Hill.

28 of the total of 30 Senators on Capitol Hill voted unanimously to confirm Mr. Jallah and Mr. Kamara as Commissioner General of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) and Finance, Development Planning Minister respectively.

The two nominees become the first officials of President Joseph N. Boakai’s administration to be confirmed by the Liberian Senate. The appointment of Dorbor Jallah as the LRA Commissioner General is expected to improve the revenue collection system of the country.

At the same time, the new LRA Commission General has vowed to rebrand the country’s economy with a vibrant knowledge in ensuring Liberia’s bilateral and multilateral tie are all held accountable.

Commissioner Jallah then assured that august body of his commitment in driving the state resources adequately with esteemed credibility noting he will improve the revenue collection system of the country.

Prior to his appearance at Capitol Building, scores of Liberians have gathered to cheer and support his nomination as next boss of the LRA.

Political observers believe that the appointment of Mr. BoimaKamara as Finance Minister and Mr. Dorbor Jallah as the LRA Commissioner-General will boost the financial sector of Liberia based on their vast experiences in government.

Some Liberians say it is expected that the appointments of the two well-placed Liberians will bring more transparency and efficiency to the Liberian financial system.

Meanwhile, the much-publicized confirmation hearing of Liberia’s Foreign Minister-designate, Sara Beyslow-Nyanti has been postponed by the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs chaired by Montserrado County Senator, Abraham Darius Dillon.

According to our correspondent at the Capitol, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs postponed the confirmation hearing of Madam Beyslow-Nyanti due to the huge gathering of crowd at the Capitol Building to witness the process.

The hearing will now be conducted on Monday February 5, 2024 in the chamber of the Liberian Senate.