Liberia News: J. W. Pearson High School Hails ArcelorMittal

J. W. Pearson High School campus experienced excitement on Wednesday when Arcelor Mittal-Liberia, in collaboration with Africa Development Management Associates (ADMA) embarked on an information-sharing initiative with the school.

The collaboration aimed to conduct a public information awareness campaign and support the school’s class project.

Located in Ganta, Nimba County, the school’s premises witnessed an informative session facilitated by ADMA staff, lasting for an hour, shedding light on AcelorMittal’s operations in Liberia.

With more than 300 students, teachers, and administrators, the session focused on AcelorMittal’s Phase 2 Expansion and the benefits of the company’s 3rd Mineral Development Agreement (MDA).

During the meeting, ADMA’s team expounded on AML’s social development programs in the counties impacted by its operations.

The team informed the students about various assistance provided by the company to the people of Nimba, such as the pavement of the road from Ganta to Yekepa, and engaged in a dynamic question-and-answer session to resolve some concerns about AML’s work in Liberia.

Wednesday’s event also saw the students distributing 400 branded T-shirts and 2000 informative stickers.

On behalf of AcelorMittal Liberia, ADMA also extended financial support to the senior class project, contributing to the project cost while at the same time emphasizing AcelorMittal-Liberia’s commitment to long-term investment in Liberia.

The team expressed the company’s ongoing dedication to providing opportunities for the future generation of Liberians in its host communities, supporting various social, infrastructure, health, and education programs.

The initiative at J. W. Pearson High School was reportedly designed as a pilot project that targets the top three high schools in the host counties of Nimba, Bong, and Grand Bassa.

J. W. Pearson High School’s Principal, Nyan Taylor Gonnuea, expressed gratitude for the event, highlighting the positive impact on the student’s knowledge base.

Gonnuea remarked, “When we received the call that our school was selected, we were already happy because these initiatives create a conducive space for our students to relax and focus on their exams.”

Expressing appreciation for the timely and generous contribution towards the class project, he extended thanks to Arcelor Mittal-Liberia, accompanied by hope for such partnership’s continuity.

Speaking on behalf of 400 senior students, the Arts, and Science classes Presidents conveyed heartfelt gratitude to ArcelorMittal-Liberia for reaching out to them.

Senior class representatives, Bill Meapea and Z Dominic Gaye, expressed relief at the unexpected support, acknowledging the initiative’s significant benefits.

They also thanked the company for the T-shirts and information-sharing stickers, intending to utilize them as Physical Education shirts due to a lack of PE materials.

In conclusion, the students collectively conveyed their appreciation to ArcelorMittal-Liberia and its partner, Africa Development Management Associates (ADMA), for organizing and implementing the event.

They expressed interest in joining the ArcelorMittal Liberia Training Academy in Yekepa, expressing how they have heard and seen the fruits of such investment in training for young Liberians.

I am looking ahead to AML and its partnerDevelopment Management Associates to extend the activity to Gboveh High School in Gbarnga and Bassa High School in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.