Liberia News: Int’l Students Exchange Program Boss Presents Proclamation To Boakai

Monrovia -Jan-26-TNR:
An instructor at Huston Tillotson University in the United States of America, Bill Rogers, has presented a proclamation to President Joseph Nyumah Boakai.
Presenting the letter and document respectively Amb. Rogers on behalf of the Huston-Tillotson University, in Austin, Texas, warmly congratulated President Joseph Boakai for his dedication to public service with expectations that he will work to seek the interest of the people especially for the confidence repose in him to serve them.
Mr. Rogers expressed optimism that President Boakai’s tenure would be marked by peace, prosperity, and advancement for the country, including youth empowerment and capacity development. He said the university fully recognizes the importance of international cooperation and encouraged a partnership with Liberia to strengthen diplomatic relations to enhance the global standing of Liberia, Africa, and the United States.
According to him, the proclamation, among other things, stands as a symbol of the university’s enduring commitment to Liberia’s success and prosperity under President Boakai’s leadership.
Ambassador Rogers anticipates that the plan partnership between Huston-Tillotson and Liberia will be to strengthen international relations and commitment to Liberia’s success under President Boakai’s administration.
Amb. Rogers, who lectures Biomechenic, Sports philosophy, dimension of health awareness, foundation of kinesiology among others at the Huston Tilloston University, is certain of a good partnership that will yield good results for the Liberian people.
Over the years, Rogers has been in the vanguard of empowering young people and creating the necessary opportunities for them to realize their full potential.
He, at the same time, urged the young people to make maximum use of every opportunity afforded them to make a lasting impact in society.
Amb. Rogers who hailed the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs designate, Amb. Sylvester Grisby, for his warm welcome, accorded him during his visit and presentation and also disclosed plans to ensure the implementation of the agreement.
In brief remarks, Minister Grigsby thanked Amb. Rogers for the recognition and hopes that the plan collaboration will be further strengthened in the common interest of the country.
Meanwhile, Amb. Rogers at the end of the brief documentation handover ceremony presented baseball, jersey, and other important sporting materials and equipment to the office of the President as a symbol and new beginning of a long-term partnership and collaboration.
