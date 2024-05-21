Liberia News: INT’L GROUP ACCUSES SENIOR LIBERIAN OFFICIALS

Monrovia-May-21-TNR:The International Justice Group (IJG), a prominent United States-based human rights organization, has issued a strongly worded statement addressing the state of affairs in Liberia. The statement targets senior Liberian government officials and politicians, alleging widespread corruption and demanding legal consequences for those implicated.

Among the individuals named by the IJG are former Finance Minister Amara Konneh and Edwin Melvin Snowe, Senator of Bomi County. The organization asserts that these figures have allegedly engaged in corrupt practices that have severely impacted the country’s progress and governance.

Corruption has long plagued Liberia, hampering development and eroding public trust in government institutions. The IJG’s statement highlights these alleged wrongdoings and emphasizes the urgent need to hold the implicated officials accountable for their actions.

According to the IJG, it is imperative that those accused face legal repercussions for their alleged involvement in corruption. The organization believes that prosecuting corrupt officials is essential for promoting transparency, restoring public confidence, and fostering a more stable and equitable society in Liberia.

The Liberian government has yet to respond to the specific allegations put forth by the IJG. However, it is anticipated that these accusations will ignite public discourse and exert pressure on authorities to address corruption more rigorously.

Eugene Fahngon, Director General of LBS, disclosed at a news conference Wednesday that his administration inherited huge financial liabilities, pointing out that prior to taking over at the public broadcaster, in spite of a presidential moratorium prohibiting government entities from spending not more than US$5,000, a whooping sum of over US$65k was expended at the Liberia Broadcasting System.

“From January 22nd to March 22nd, the group that was left in charge spent over 65,000 within the two months, instead of 10,000,” Fahngon maintained, adding that during such period, fuel and other things also got missing from LBS.