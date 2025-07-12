Liberia news: Internal Affairs Minister Nyumalin Outlines Government’s Push for National Reconciliation

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By: Fei T. Zaway & Jamesetta D Williams

MONROVIA-Liberia’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Hon. Francis Sakila Nyumalin, has reaffirmed the Boakai administration’s commitment to national healing and reconciliation, describing the current moment as a defining chapter in Liberia’s post-war recovery.

Speaking during a press conference held Thursday at his Capitol Hill office, Minister Nyumalin emphasized that the Government of Liberia is transitioning from promises to tangible actions aimed at fostering unity, justice, and peace.

“This is a critical turning point for our country,” Minister Nyumalin declared. “We are finally moving from rhetoric to real action. The government is committed to confronting our painful past and building a peaceful, united future.”

The press briefing followed the official launch of the National Healing, Reconciliation, and Unity Program by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai earlier in the week.

Minister Nyumalin outlined several key pillars of the government’s reconciliation roadmap:

Activation of a National Reconciliation Steering Committee to coordinate national efforts and ensure clear policy direction.

Nationwide stakeholder consultations for the proposed National Memorial Park and War Museum, with Palm Grove Cemetery under consideration as the potential location.

Establishment of a Technical Committee comprised of representatives from key government ministries, civil society organizations, and development partners. This body will support implementation efforts and help mobilize resources.

Transfer of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) archives from the United States back to Liberia for institutional preservation and public use.

These actions, the Minister explained, are aligned with recommendations from the TRC as well as the 18-Year Strategic Roadmap for National Healing, Peacebuilding, and Reconciliation a framework launched in 2012 under the administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

“We will work with all stakeholders—chiefs, religious leaders, youth and women’s groups, people living with disabilities, and our development partners to ensure this process is inclusive, transparent, and sustained,” Nyumalin said

Minister Nyumalin stressed that the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as the government’s lead agency for reconciliation and peacebuilding, will continue to drive coordination and public engagement. He highlighted the role of the media as a vital partner in spreading awareness and fostering dialogue.

The renewed reconciliation drive signals a bold step by the Boakai-led administration toward addressing the wounds of Liberia’s turbulent past and laying a foundation for lasting peace, unity, and development.

