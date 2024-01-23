Liberia News: I’m Leaving Behind A Better Economy

Monrovia-Jan-23-TNR:Former Liberian President George Manner Weah has revealed that the Coalition for Democratic Change-led government was able to leave behind a better economy than what his government inherited in 2018, from the Unity Party government of former President Ellen Johnson–Sir-leaf.

According to former president Weah, President Joseph N. Boakai of the Unity Party has inherited a stronger economy than what he and the CDC inherited when he took over as President in 2018.

In his farewell messages to the nation and appreciation to the Liberian People on Sunday, January 21, 2024, the former Liberian President disclosed that, “There is a bigger net international reserve position than which was handed to me in 2018. I inherited about US$94.99 million in net international reserves, and I’m handing over to the next administration a net international reserve position of US$222.7 million.”

Former President Weah asserted that his government was able to increase a 136 percent net international reserve position to be inherited by the new Boakai administration.

“The total cash balance in the government’s Consolidated Accounts is US$40.44 million,” he said. Former President Weah noted that in 2018, his government inherited a consolidated cash position of about US$7 million stressing that, the next administration thus has more resources to deal with emergency macroeconomic challenges than his administration had at its disposal in 2018.

It can be recalled that in 2018 when former President George Weah took on the presidency in 2018, he told the world that his government inherited a broken economy something that was strongly opposed by former President Ellen Johnson–Sirleaf saying that her administration left money in the country. The then Liberian leader said the country economy was not a broken economy.