Liberia News: I’M FULLY COMMITTED TO EMBARK ON THIS JOURNEY

Monrovia-February-15-TNR: Foreign Minister, Sara Beysolow-Nyanti has assured President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. that she is fully committed to embark on the journey of protecting Liberia’s image.

“Today, I had the opportunity to walk through the Foreign Ministry as the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs. I am incredibly thankful for the kind reception I received from all the staff present,” the newly appointed Foreign Minister said.

Minutes after tourning the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Madam Beysolo-Nyanti noted that, “Although we have a challenging path ahead, I am fully committed to embarking on this journey with the support of all those who have faith in me.”

She extended her heartfelt appreciation to President Joseph Boakai for entrusting her with such leadership position adding, “Your decision means a great deal to me and I am honored to have been chosen to serve at this level.

Despite multiple concerns over her academic credentials, members of the Liberian Senate recently unanimously confirmed Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti as the new Foreign Affairs Minister of Liberia.

Madam Nyanti, a former United Nations Envoy, was confirmed during a special sitting held in the Chambers of the Senate on Friday, February 9, 2024.

Madam Nyanti is the Political Leader of the newly established African Liberation League (ALL) political party in Liberia. She contested the just ended October 2023 general and presidential elections unsuccessfully.

However, she pledged her support to President Boakai during the November 14, 2023 run-off elections.