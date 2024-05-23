Liberia News: I’LL STOP BOAKAI, LAWMAKERS FROM GOING TO WORK, IF…

Monrovia-May-23-TNR:Mont. District #9 Representative, Frank Saah Foko has threatened to stop President Joseph N. Boakai and members of the 55th Legislature from going to work if the government increased the rice price.

“I will join hands with other Liberians to stop the President and Members of the 55th Legislature if the government fails to adhere to the call of the Liberian people by increasing the rice price. I will be the lead campaigner to stop the Representatives, Senators, the President, and Ministers from going at their various offices for making fun of the Liberian people,” Rep. Foko said.

Rep. Foko, A member of the former ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) made the statement yesterday at his Capitol Building office with a team of journalists after he wrote Plenary to invite the Commerce Minister to the Plenary on Thursday, 23, 2024.

“I think the minister has been telling the President of this situation but he doesn’t care about the Liberian people, President Boakai is very old and not in charge of the presidency and incapacitated, that’s why everyone sits around the president doing their own thing,” he added.

He further lamented that the country is heading to a serious problem, rice and transportation are serious problems affecting the Liberian people and if the Commerce Minister is not serious, they will jail him.