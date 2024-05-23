Liberia News: I’LL STOP BOAKAI, LAWMAKERS FROM GOING TO WORK, IF…

Monrovia-May-23-TNR:Mont. District #9 Representative, Frank Saah Foko has threatened to stop President Joseph N. Boakai and members of the 55th Legislature from going to work if the government increased the rice price.
“I will join hands with other Liberians to stop the President and Members of the 55th Legislature if the government fails to adhere to the call of the Liberian people by increasing the rice price. I will be the lead campaigner to stop the Representatives, Senators, the President, and Ministers from going at their various offices for making fun of the Liberian people,” Rep. Foko said.
Rep. Foko, A member of the former ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) made the statement yesterday at his Capitol Building office with a team of journalists after he wrote Plenary to invite the Commerce Minister to the Plenary on Thursday, 23, 2024.
“I think the minister has been telling the President of this situation but he doesn’t care about the Liberian people, President Boakai is very old and not in charge of the presidency and incapacitated, that’s why everyone sits around the president doing their own thing,” he added.
He further lamented that the country is heading to a serious problem, rice and transportation are serious problems affecting the Liberian people and if the Commerce Minister is not serious, they will jail him.
This is a topic that is close to my heart… Best wishes!
Where are your contact details though?
It is not my first time to go to see this web site,
i am visiting this web site dailly and take fastidious data from here every day.
I am sure this piece of writing has touched all the internet users,
its really really fastidious post on building up new weblog.
We stumbled over here from a different website and thought I
might check things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you.
Look forward to finding out about your web page repeatedly.
Hi there, all is goinng finbe here and ofcourse every one is sharing facts, that’s really good, keep up writing. https://camillacastro.us/forums/viewtopic.php?id=327710
Hi there, after reading this amazing piece of writing i amm also
happy tto share my experience here with friends. https://forum.fne82.org/profile.php?id=492083
Hi there, after reading this amazing article i am as well happy
to share my experience here with friends.
This design is spectacular! You most certainly know how to keep a reader entertained.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job.
I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool! https://98e.fun/space-uid-7730652.html
Hey, I think your blog might be havving browser ompatibility issues.
When I look at your blog site in Firefox, it looks fine but
when opening in Internet Explorer, it haas solme overlapping.
I just wanted too gikve you a quick heads up!
Other then that, amazing blog! http://forum.altaycoins.com/viewtopic.php?id=693677
hi!,I really like your writing very so much!
share we communicate extra about your post on AOL?
I require an expert in this space to unravel mmy problem. Maybe that is you!
Looking forward to peer you. http://links.musicnotch.com/katrin17b016
Every weekend i used to visit this web page, as i ant enjoyment,
as thiis this site conations genuinely nice funny information too. http://kartalescortyeri.com/author/yvetteheath/
I am really impressed with your wriging skills as well as ith the layout
on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize
it yourself? Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog like this one
these days. https://664cb8a435839.site123.me/
Right here iss the perfect website for anyone who
wishes to undersand thiis topic. You realize
a whole lot its almoost tough to argue with you (not that I actually will need to…HaHa).
You certainly put a fresh spin on a topic that haas been written about for ages.
Excellent stuff, just excellent! https://www.alonegocio.net.br/author/danndavies2/
yoou are really a excellent webmaster. The site loading velochity is incredible.
It sort of feels that you arre doing anny distinctive trick.
In addition, The contents are masterpiece. you have done a excellent task on this matter! https://worldaid.eu.org/discussion/profile.php?id=114
Hello, this weekend is nice for me, for the reason that
this moment i am reading this great educational paragraph here at my home. http://alpervitrin40.xyz/author/yolandav491/
Hey vwry nice blog!! Man .. Beautiful .. Amazing ..
I’ll bookmark your web site and take tthe feeds also?
I am satisfied to find so many useful info right here
in the publish, we need deveelop more techniques iin this regard,
thanks for sharing. . . . . . https://telegra.ph/Renewable-energy-in-action-05-21
This post is worth everyone’s attention. When can I find out more? https://camillacastro.us/forums/viewtopic.php?id=327865
Hello, I read your new stuff regularly. Your writing
style is witty, keep it up!
Good day! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice from an established blog.
Is it hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal
but I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any tips or suggestions?
Appreciate it
Howdy!Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you iff that woul be ok.
I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to new updates. https://camillacastro.us/forums/viewtopic.php?id=327200
WOW just what I was looking for. Came here by searching for bokep viral
I really like what you guys ttend to be up too. Such clever work and exposure!
Keep up the fantastic works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to blogroll. https://new-energyy.blogspot.com/2024/05/renewable-energy-clean-facts.html